Dish Network has announced a new offering that bundles Netflix with its TV subscriptions. Unlike Netflix's easy subscription cancelation, this comes with a contract, too.

Starting on October 17, 2024, new Dish customers who sign up for a two-year commitment will receive a Netflix Standard Plan, ad-free, as part of their package. The offer applies even to customers who already have a Netflix subscription. So, they will likely take over the billing for the account instead of providing an entirely new one. Dish Network says that Netflix will be integrated into its existing services without any issues. The Dish Hopper whole-home DVR system will let subscribers easily switch between live TV and Netflix without using multiple devices or remotes. Customers can access Netflix through the DISH channel guide, the Hopper home screen, or the DISH Voice Remote.

“We’re always looking for ways to simplify and elevate the viewing experience for our customers,” Gary Schanman, the group president of Dish Video Services, said. “This new Dish and Netflix offer is a great opportunity to give Dish customers Netflix’s popular series and films. By bringing together the best of live TV and streaming, we’re offering convenience and access to the most sought-after content in one seamless experience.”

The company positions this offering as an "all-in-one entertainment solution" that has live television and Netflix's library. The offer is available to new DISH customers with eligible equipment, including Hopper 3, Hopper Duo, Hopper Plus, or Wally receivers, and a high-speed internet connection. Dish has been teasing this for a while.

Notably, this is for the ad-free version of Netflix, while some other bundle deals have only offered the ad-supported version of Netflix. However, anyone wanting 4K support, support for more screens, or password sharing will still have to use a more expensive plan.

Source: Dish Network