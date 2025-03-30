Summary git-who provides comprehensive author-based insights instead of just line-by-line authorship.

You can use git-who to identify top contributors, view project hierarchy, and track contributions over time.

git-who offers options to customize its output, filter its results, and exclude merge commits for accurate statistics.

Git blame is useful, but it only tells you about line-by-line authorship. When you want a comprehensive author-based overview of your open-source projects, try this tool instead.

What Is git-who and How Is It Different From git blame?

git-who is a custom git command that shows useful, interesting information about the authors of commits in a repository. You can use it to discover who has updated the code most recently, which authors have contributed the most overall, and who works on specific subcomponents.

While the built-in git command git blame can tell you about the authors of individual lines of code, git-who gives details about files, directories, and entire projects.