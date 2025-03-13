PlayStation 5 Console - ASTRO BOT Bundle $399 $509 Save $110 The same PlayStation 5 Slim console you know and love, with a 1TB SSD and bundled with Sony's recently-launched Astro Bot game, based on its beloved Astro Bot character/mascot. $399 at Amazon

The PlayStation 5 is closer to the end of its lifespan than it is from the time of its launch in 2020, but it has received a few upgrades and it has a healthy ecosystem of games. If you don't have yours yet, you can get yourself a neat discount on one—and you'll even get a free game on top, too.

The newly-launched PlayStation 5 + Astro Bot bundle, which bundles a PlayStation 5 Slim console with a copy of the Astro Bot game, is currently at a lower price than what you'd find the standalone PlayStation 5 Slim console for. You can get the bundle for $399, $50 shy of the usual retail price for the digital version of the PS5 Slim, and you get a game on top which is usually a $60 value. Good deal all around.

The Slim model of the PlayStation 5 features an AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU and an AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, delivering 10.28 TFLOPS of graphics power. It's basically the same thing you'd get from the original PlayStation 5 console, except this comes with a 1TB SSD rather than an 825GB one. The console includes support for 4K 120Hz and VRR via HDMI 2.1, and "Tempest" 3D AudioTech for immersive sound. The PS5 Slim also provides options for both digital and disc-based gaming—you're getting the digital version here, but you can get a disc unit separately down the road if you want one. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and various USB ports. The Astro Bot game is based on Sony's beloved Astro Bot character, first debuted on the Astro's Playroom game that came pre-installed with all PS5 consoles.

The PlayStation 5 has occasionally been discounted, but the times we've seen an actually sizable discount over the past few years have been few and far between (without counting the first year of availability, where it was basically impossible to buy one unless you were willing to give all your money to a scalper). Unless you're willing to wait for a better deal on Black Friday or another shopping holiday, this is a pretty good one. Buy yours on Amazon while it lasts.