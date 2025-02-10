Discord has released a new feature called "Ignore" that gives users a new way to make someone stop interacting with users. This feature is being rolled out to every user and should be available soon.

With the ignore feature, users can hide messages, direct messages, server notifications, profiles, and activities from certain users without those users knowing they've been ignored. This is basically blocking that person, but the user doesn't know they've been blocked. Normally, when someone is blocked, it's clear to them that they are, and it can feel confrontational. Some social media platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon have a similar 'Mute' feature.

Ignoring is a gentler alternative to blocking someone and helps manage unwanted interactions without being aggressive. Now, instead of getting a message that lets the user know they are trying to contact someone who has restricted messages, the user just won't get a response. The company said the Ignore feature was added based on feedback from users who wanted a less harsh way to limit communication.

The Ignore feature hides messages from users you’ve ignored in direct messages, group chats, and servers. These messages aren’t deleted; they’re just kept out of sight until you decide to look at them. There’s an icon next to messages from ignored users to show they’re hidden. Also, if you try to join a voice or video call with someone you’ve ignored, you’ll get a warning first, which should be on every social media service.