Summary The Sims 4 lacks innovation and sequel-level upgrades, relying heavily on pricey DLC.

InZOI offers a fresh, expansive simulation experience with detailed customization and open-world gameplay.

EA risks losing to competitors like InZOI if they continue prioritizing monetization over player experience.

Over ten years after its launch, The Sims 4 is still an EA flagship title. Unfortunately, without The Sims 5 on the horizon, it seems it will remain that way for the foreseeable future. If you feel let down by EA's reluctance to create a sequel, you might be looking in the wrong direction. InZOI is the new competitor to The Sims, and it seems like it's going to live up to the hype.

The Sims Hasn't Evolved Much Since the Last Release

EA

Instead of being a groundbreaking sequel, The Sims 4 feels both like an upgrade and a downgrade of the previous game. Many of the features have been left unchanged or even removed. The base game was released in a disappointing state, and this letdown was made worse by the gradual release of content through various DLC packs instead of significant updates to the base game.

A big point of frustration for players is that important features, which many felt should have been part of the game from the start, were added piece-by-piece later. For example, adding toddlers took years, as did essential building items like basements and pools. This slow addition of basic features created the impression that players had to keep buying expansions to have a complete experience. Other features, like the “wants and fears” system, were eventually added but felt like an afterthought rather than a natural part of the game.

Moreover, the core gameplay has not changed much in the decade since it was released. While expansions introduced new life stages, jobs, and activities, they didn’t significantly alter the main mechanics. Players are still doing the same things—like meeting a Sim's needs, working, building relationships, and managing money—resulting in a sense of repetition. Each new addition is often just a cosmetic change with a different theme. The continuous flow of DLC can feel exhausting instead of exciting.

The Sims 4 feels like a base product missing a bunch of features, so it could be sold along the way. Now, it's just surviving through slow growth rather than a big update like a sequel. It's hard to stay motivated to play a game like that. That kind of thing has been fine for EA, but now there is real competition.

InZOI Goes Beyond the Sandbox

KRAFTON

InZOI is a game where you create and take care of characters called Zoi in a big, open world. Unlike The Sims 4, which has smaller, closed-off neighborhoods, InZOI lets your Zoi explore freely and interact with everything around them. This open world makes the game feel more real and exciting.

You'll see Zoi forming friendships, building careers, and responding to situations on their own, creating stories that unfold naturally rather than following a strict script. Each Zoi has its own personality, thoughts, and feelings based on its traits and goals, leading to unique exchanges that are more believable than those in other simulation games.

The character creator in InZOI gives a lot of options for customizing your Zoi's appearance. You can fine-tune facial features, body shapes, and even hair down to the individual strands, which is much more detailed than The Sims 4. You can also create unique clothing, hairstyles, and accessories and use real photos for textures and patterns, which goes far beyond the Create-A-Style feature in The Sims 3.

InZOI has a broad job system with many different career paths, from typical office roles to more creative jobs. Progressing in a career isn't just about leveling up skills; it involves daily tasks, interactions with coworkers, and the possibility of promotions or getting fired, which can make the Zoi's life more interesting.

When compared to InZOI, EA hasn't done much to improve on The Sims recently. While The Sims 4 was a big sequel, it is a game that should have been left to time, and now InZOI is bringing plenty of things players have asked for.

Building the Future Takes More Than DLC