DirecTV is about to raise prices across its streaming service, DirecTV Stream, and its satellite TV packages. The move comes at an especially bad time, as DirecTV just lost access to Disney-owned channels.

DirecTV Stream is going up in price, starting on October 10, 2024, according to the signup pages on the company’s website. The cheapest “Entertainment” plan with 90+ channels, which is currently $79.99 per month after the first two months, will increase to $86.99/mo. The “Choice” package with 125+ channels, which normally costs $108.99/mo after the three-month introductory period, will go up to $129.99/mo.

The “Ultimate” plan with 160+ channels, which is currently $119.99/mo after the first three months, will be priced at $129.99/mo. The most expensive “Premiere” Stream package with 185+ channels and some bundled streaming services, is jumping from $164.99/mo (after the introductory period) to $169.99/mo. That plan isn’t even offered on the main DirecTV Stream signup page.

The only good news is that the price for the “DirecTV Sports Pack” add-on isn’t changing, even as the base subscriptions become more expensive. That add-on still costs $14.99/mo, and includes access to NFL Network, ESPNews, college sports networks, and more.

DirecTV is also raising prices on its traditional satellite TV service. The Basic Choice, Family Basic, and Preferred Choice packages are going up by $2, $3, and $4 per month, respectively. Some other plans are jumping by $5-10 per month, and some customers will see an increased regional sports fee, depending on their location.

The price changes are being announced only a few days after DirecTV customers lost access to Disney-owned channels, such as ESPN and ABC, as the two companies are locked in another carriage dispute. DirecTV claimed that Disney wants additional terms in a new contract that would give Disney more favorable terms in its lawsuits around Venu Sports.

Source: DirecTV (Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, Premiere), TV Answer Man