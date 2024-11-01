This article is sponsored by DigiEra. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

As an iPhone 15 series or iPhone 16 user, you'll settle for nothing less than capturing the world and life's memorable moments in 4K @ 30FPS/60FPS/120FPS. Indeed, ProRes aids that with its flawless video quality.

Moreover, if you're a travel vlogger or YouTuber, you'd want every episode and its highlights to stand out in high quality to keep your subscribers engaged.

However, space constraints on an iPhone can restrict your creative process in many situations. For example, even accessing iCloud is difficult when shooting in the wild with limited Wi-Fi connectivity. You can't add your signature clips from the cloud or wait endlessly to download them.

Relax, forget these connectivity issues and low storage worries. Upgrade your mobile videography and photography game with the all-new DigiEra LPS2000M External Portable Solid State Drive. It's compact, ultra-portable, and offers storage up to 4TB. So you can shoot new content in high resolution and carry your old stock anywhere you go.

Modeled around your needs for speedy storage on the go, the LPS2000M External Portable SSD is a futuristic innovation by DigiEra tech heads to revolutionize the portable storage scenario. Explore its cutting-edge innovations and conveniences to discover its empowering experience.

DigiEra LPS2000M External Portable SSD $89.99 $135.99 Save $46 Power your mobile videography and photography assignments and YouTube shoots with the unmatched convenience of the DigiEra LPS2000M External SSD. This compact and rugged SSD is also great for capturing and storing memories of celebrations and vacations in ProRes. Use it for video editing large files straight or enjoy gaming more with faster load times. Get this lightning-fast DigiEra SSD at Amazon, TikTok, and DigiEra. $89.99 at DigiEra

Shoot and Store ProRes Quality Clips Simultaneously

DigiEra

Designed to be the ideal storage solution for discerning iPhone users, the DigiEra LPS2000M Portable External SSD supports 4K 30FPS and 4K 60FPS ProRes video recording. So be it the human interest story you've been covering on your channel or a first-time visit to a dream destination, unchain your imagination and talent to capture it all with clarity and detail.

All you need to do is connect the DigiEra SSD to your phone via the provided USB-C dongle, select ProRes, and choose the video resolution.

DigiEra LPS2000M portable SSD gives you the power to capture ProRes videos directly from your phone to the drive. Yes, create, edit, and share your best shots and clips in real time, straight from the DigiEra SSD.

Perfect if you're a travel photographer, vlogger, or filmmaker. Or even a graphic designer creating and editing designs in high resolution. If you love clicking pristine pictures that reflect life, DigiEra SSD will delight you as an able camera assistant.

MagSafe Compatibility for Steady Filming On the Go

DigiEra

The ultra-portable DigiEra LPS200M sports a MagSafe-compatible design and build, allowing you to take the drive everywhere, from covering an event, shooting a vlog, or creating an unforgettable memory.

This slim and circular SSD supports MagSafe magnetic attachment, which allows the drive to latch on firmly to the back of your phone. You can walk and talk while shooting to describe a scene or follow a scampering subject in the woods: the DigiEra SSD won't slip and drop accidentally.

If your phone is non-metallic, you can still attach the DigiEra SSD to it to shoot on the move. The SSD's packaging box includes a circular magnetic sticker with an adhesive layer.

Lightning-Fast Video and Image Transfers

DigiEra

The ultra-fast DigiEra portable SSD lets you capture life without limits on the go and transfer your videos and images in seconds.

You can transfer photos from iCloud to carry along or move raw image files to your PC quickly with DigiEra SSD.

When you're racing against time to edit your high-resolution videos after a shoot, connect the DigiEra SSD to your MacBook with its USB 3.2 gen 2x2 Type-C 20Gbps dongle. Enjoy a sequential read speed of up to 2000MB/s, over 13 times faster than a portable HDD. And its write speeds go up to 1800MB/s.

However, the transfer speeds would be slower if your device's USB protocol is of a previous generation. For example, if you're transferring files from the DigiEra SSD to a Mac with a USB 3.0, 3.1 Gen 1, or 3.2 Gen 1, the transfer speeds would be less than 625MB/s. With devices supporting USB 3.1 Gen 2 or 3.2 Gen 2x1, you will get transfer speeds of less than 1250MB/s.

You can also transfer content across USB-C devices with ease. DigiEra's compatible USB flash drives will help you to transfer files from iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 to other USB-C Apple devices, such as newer iPads and Macs, using the iOS Files app.

*These speeds were measured using CrystalDiskMark benchmark software under a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection

Ample Storage to Shoot and Store More

With the DigiEra SSD sticking by you on your phone, you'll never be short of space on the go. Shoot worry-free with the expansive 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSDs. And carry more of what matters most: family photo albums, favorite movies, thrilling games, and all the music you rock to.

Or transfer all the drafts of your creations and designs to compare, improve, and give them a final shape wherever you are.

DigiEra's Portable SSDs offer ample storage to backup and protect up to at least 20,000 photos (camera), 700 hours of video (8K 30FPS), or 15,000 music files (High-Res).

So, if you're shooting at a place with unpredictable or no connectivity, you can still unwind and stay entertained after the day's work. Simply connect the DigiEra drive to your tablet or laptop and watch the blockbuster you missed or go nostalgic with fun family memories.

If you're a student, use the DigiEra SSD to store and carry all your notes and projects and collaborate with classmates from anywhere.

Moreover, DigiEra SSDs are shock, vibration, and extreme temperature resistant, and can withstand a drop of up to seven and a half feet. Relax, knowing your vital content data and precious memories are safe within these durable PSSDs.

Slim and Compact, Lightweight and Strong

DigiEra

The advanced DigiEra SSDs sport a design that is as appealing as its empowering tech. You'll love the way this small and sleek storage disc attaches to your iPhone, becoming one with it and its minimalist design.

The SSD's body blends high-tempered glass and aluminum alloy, assuring long-lasting durability. Plus, its standout texture ensures efficient heat dissipation for a smooth and stable experience, no matter the demanding tasks you throw at it.

These mini-sized storage circles fit into your palm and weigh up to 46 grams, defying the mighty capacity of up to 2TB they pack inside. You get the drive in four cool colors: Antique White, Phantom Black, Twilight Pink, or Titanium Gray.

Works With iPhone, Mac, Android, PC, and More

DigiEra

Compatible across platforms and most modern devices, you can use the DigiEra External SSDs with your Mac or PC, a thin and light notebook, iPhone 15 and 16 series, Android smartphones, and tablets. Covering interstate events, shooting your next vlog, or making the family vacation movie will all be a breeze.

At home or in the office, this versatile SSD will work seamlessly with your desktop computer or mini PC, gaming consoles, drones, TVs, and other Type-C or USB devices. You can pair with diverse systems like iOS 17, macOS, Android 9, Windows 7 and above, HarmonyOS, Linux, and more.

Break Free With the DigiEra LPS2000M External SSD

Whether you are a vlogger, a YouTuber, a tech enthusiast, or a photography buff, the DigiEra LPS2000M External SSD will unchain your creativity with its high storage options to keep you going.

Break free with the speedy DigiEra LPS2000M External SSD and assurance of its 3-year warranty and responsive customer care.