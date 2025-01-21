Summary Gemini Deep Research offers powerful AI-powered research assistance, reshaping how we find information online.

Deep Research is available to Gemini Advanced users through the web app.

It seems Google's plan is to use Deep Research for informational and commercial queries, while the core Google Search caters to navigational and transactional queries.

Google’s long reign as the go-to search engine took a hit from AI challengers like ChatGPT. Now, Google’s striking back with Gemini Deep Research—an advanced, paid AI tool that may just reshape how we find, learn, and shop online.

What Is Gemini Deep Research and How to Use It?

If you're a Gemini Advanced subscriber, you now have access to what might be the most powerful research tool available to the public: Gemini Deep Research—an AI-powered research assistant designed to handle comprehensive, in-depth online research. If you’ve ever spent hours scrolling through countless sites to understand a topic, Deep Research promises to do that for you or at least aid with the sourcing workload.

At the time of writing, Deep Research is currently available to paid plan users through the web version of Gemini—it isn’t currently available with the mobile app versions. You can access it through the model selector in Gemini Advanced by choosing "Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research."

Once you select the model, you can ask about any topic that you want to research. Gemini will then process your query and create a research plan. You can edit this research plan if you don’t like how the model wants to tackle the topic. You can simply chat with it to add or remove steps from the research plan, and the model will adapt accordingly. Once you’re satisfied with the research plan, give the green signal, and Gemini will start the research process.

Now, it’s worth noting that Deep Research is slow. It takes close to 3–5 minutes to generate the full response. The model first scours the internet to find all potential sources, it then reads the sources, develops an understanding, and finally synthesizes a long-form report.

Close

In my testing, Gemini Deep Research seems to be looking up a different set of websites than what's showing up on Google Search for the same query. Also, in my opinion, Deep Research's search index seems to be better and more comprehensive!

It’s Not Perfect—Yet!

The Gemini Deep Research feature can potentially be broken down into these five steps:

Understanding user query Synthesizing a plan Collecting resources (web pages) Processing resources Synthesizing a report

At the time of writing, Deep Research does step 1-3 marvelously. However, the final report feels lacking. If you ask me, this is because Deep Research is currently powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro, which is a less capable model compared to Claude 3.5 Sonnet or GPT-4o.

However, Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced is currently out in beta (available to Gemini Advanced users), and in my testing, I found it excellent—more comprehensive and thorough than GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet. This means that in the coming months when Gemini 2.0 Advanced is released and is powering Deep Research, we can expect seriously incredible results with the search assistant!

Where Gemini Deep Research Fits Into Our Search Habits

According to SEO (Search Engine Optimization), all our web searches can be divided into four categories—navigational, transactional, informational, and commercial. Here’s what that means:

Navigational searches help users reach specific websites or web pages they already know exist. Common examples include typing "Facebook login," "Nike website," or "Amazon homepage" into the search bar.

Transactional searches reflect clear purchase intent when users are ready to complete a specific action. These searches typically include phrases like "buy iPhone 15," "book hotel Paris," or "order pizza delivery."

Informational searches allow users to learn something new or find answers to their questions. Users might search for things like "how to make bread," "capital of France," or "symptoms of flu."

Commercial searches support users who are researching products or services before making a purchase decision—they’re like a combination of informational searches with transactional intent. People often search for terms like "best smartphones 2025," "laptop reviews," or "insurance plan comparison."

Now, Google still dominates most navigational and transactional search queries. However, it seems that people are moving to AI chatbots or platforms like TikTok or Reddit with their informational or commercial search queries. In fact, Google’s search market share dropped below 90% during the last quarter of 2024.

There are a ton of underlying issues behind why this is happening, but the core of the issue is that Google search results for commercial and information queries are just not good anymore. You’re either hit with unhelpful AI Overviews or you get links to blog posts that are AI-generated. This means you need to do a lot more leg work to find useful sources that’ll help answer your questions.

This is where Deep Research comes in! It can scour the internet on your behalf and look through multiple websites and blog posts. Within a few seconds, it will generate a list of sources that are frankly better than what you get from a basic Google Search.

You can now browse through those sources on your own, or you can wait a few more minutes and let Gemini generate a summarized report with all its findings.

As a result, Google Search is now the platform for navigational and transactional search queries—which it’s still great at—and for commercial and informational queries, you can use Gemini Deep Research.

The magic of this approach is that Google isn't trying to force all types of searches into a single interface. By separating deep research use cases into Gemini Advanced, they've created a more focused experience for both casual and intensive search needs.

It Wasn’t Perplexity or ChatGPT After All!

When ChatGPT launched in late 2022, followed by Perplexity's AI search engine, many (including me) thought these tools would eventually replace Google Search. The appeal was clear—instead of sorting through multiple blog posts and articles, you could have a conversation with an AI that would gather and explain information to you. Google’s gradual decline in the quality of the search results didn’t help them either.