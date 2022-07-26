Working with archives is a common task in Linux, but sometimes, you may not know what the contents of the archive look like. If you want to take a peek at the inside of a ZIP or TAR file without extracting it, there are tools that can help you.
Using unzip to View ZIP Files
To view inside ZIP files, you’ll need the
unzip utility, which might not be included by default. You can install it from your system’s package manager if it isn’t:
sudo apt install zip unzip
This utility is used to extract ZIP files, but with the lowercase
-l flag, it will list the contents instead:
unzip -l file
If you want just a raw list of all the files in the archive, you can use
zipinfo with the
-1 flag to only print filenames:
zipinfo -1 file
This can be useful for bash scripts, or when piped to other commands like
less, which can help you search through a large archive. You can also pipe it to a text utility like
grep or
sed to find matches for certain files:
zipinfo -1 file | grep string
Using tar to View tarballs
TAR archives, also known as tarballs, are another kind of archive format used commonly in Linux. You can also print the contents of these without extracting them, by using the
-t flag
tar -tf filename.tar.gz
Like
zipinfo, this prints a raw list of all the files, and can be piped to other utilities for processing.
