Dell has revealed a bunch of new laptops at CES 2025, including two workstation PCs ready for anything you can throw at them. Meet the Dell Pro Max 14 and Pro Max 16.

These laptops are at the higher end of Dell’s revamped laptop lineup, intended for anyone who needs a powerful GPU in a portable Windows PC. They seem like a direct replacement for Dell’s Precision workstation laptops, giving you lots of power and ports without the aesthetics of a gaming laptop.

Dell says they will have “up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, NVIDIA RTX 500-class graphics, 6400MT/s memory speeds, and 2TBs of storage.” Both laptops also have screens with 16:10 aspect ratios and “up to QHD+” resolution, 8MP IR cameras, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and large touchpads. The Pro Max 14 has a 14-inch screen and 72 Whr battery, while the Pro Max 16 has a 16-inch screen and a 72Whr battery.

Close

Both laptops are a bit heavy: the Pro Max 14 weighs 4.04 pounds, and the Pro Max 16 is 4.86 pounds. That’s more than any of the current MacBook Pro models, which range from 3.4 pounds for the base M4 version to 3.6 pounds for the M4 Max model.

Dell hasn’t revealed the full specifications or pricing information, but they look like decent options for Windows laptops with high-end graphics. You might be able to find gaming laptops with similar hardware at lower prices, but we won’t know for sure until Dell provides more information. The latest M4 MacBook Pro is also a compelling option, as long as you don’t necessarily need Windows—the power efficiency in Apple’s laptop chips still hasn’t been replicated in the PC ecosystem.

Dell says the Pro Max 14 and Pro Max 16 will be available to purchase in March or April with Core Ultra Series 2 chipsets. Models with AMD Ryzen processors will be released later in 2025.

Source: Dell