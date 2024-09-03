Dell has recently unveiled its latest XPS 13 laptop, powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors Series 2. The highlight of this laptop seems to be even newer internal hardware and more optimizations for AI workloads.

One of the standout features of the XPS 13 is its Intel Core Ultra Processors Series 2 processor, which is an upgrade in graphics performance and AI workloads. This processor pairs well with the Intel Arc Graphics. This should make sure you can handle multiple resource-intensive applications at the same time. This has a 13.4-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, giving you smooth animations across the entire operating system. High refresh rates are also helpful for gaming, but without a discrete graphics card, there aren't many games where the XPS 13 would exceed 60 FPS.

One of the highlights of the XPS 13 is its integration of AI features. The Intel Core Ultra Processors Series 2 has a dedicated engine exclusively for AI software on the PC. Magix Vegas Pro, Luminar Neo, Audacity, and Adobe Photoshop are the software optimized for this laptop. These make it easier to do work, make and edit photos, and create videos faster.

In terms of design, the XPS 13 looks incredibly sleek, just as you'd expect in a newer laptop. It's thin and lightweight, making it easy to carry around and store, but it's not fragile. The XPS 13 is made with CNC-machined aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3, so even if it looks lightweight and delicate, it's pretty durable.

This is very similar to the Snapdragon version announced earlier this year and the earlier Intel-based 2024 Dell XPS 13. The XPS 13 with Intel is powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors Series 2, while the XPS 13 with Snapdragon has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. While both offer impressive performance, the Snapdragon model is a Copilot+ laptop with Cocreator, Live Captions, and eventually Recall, and should have longer battery life (Dell estimates 27 hours). However, the bonus of the new Intel XPS 13 is its x86 architecture with great software compatibility, while the Snapdragon XPS 13 uses the still-new Windows 11 on ARM platform.

Finally, the laptop comes with WiFi 7, which is 4.8 times faster than WiFi 6. This pairs well with the battery life because a full charge should last up to 26 hours, even when streaming Full HD videos. The laptop has great features like Windows Studio Effects, which assists video conferencing with background blur, voice focus, and automatic framing. There's also presence detection paired with Windows Hello, which activates the laptop once you step in front of it and logs you in with just a look. This also means it will lock the laptop when you step away. This makes it feel like it's made for productivity.

Dell didn't provide pricing information before publication, but it should be available soon from Dell's online store with customization options.

Source: Dell