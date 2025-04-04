Summary Dell's IPS Black technology gives this monitor exceptional contrast and color.

Features an integrated Thunderbolt 4 hub for versatile connectivity.

No built-in speakers or webcam, and the included video cables are too short.

I've been eyeing OLED computer monitors for a long time, but Dell just convinced me to stick with LCD. The company's new UltraSharp 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2725QE) blew away my expectations with its surprisingly deep contrast, integrated Thunderbolt 4 hub, and justifyable price tag.

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2725QE) 9 / 10 The Dell UltraSharp 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2725QE) features a surprisingly deep 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated Thunderbolt 4 hub. It's one of the most versatile and attractive professional monitors available today. Pros & Cons Outstanding contrast and color for an IPS monitor

Contains a robust port selection with Thunderbolt 4 speeds

Unique functionality for people who own multiple computers No built-in speakers or webcam

The included video cables are too short See at Dell

Price and Availability

The Dell UltraSharp 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2725QE) is available for $700 at the Dell web store. It is not sold by Amazon or other third-party retailers at the time of publication.