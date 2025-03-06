Summary The Dell Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor has just been released, and it works with many laptops, desktops, phones, and tablets.

The monitor has 1920 x 1200 IPS panel, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB coverage, and can be used horizontally or vertically.

Dell has introduced a 1080p 14-inch portable monitor, with only one USB-C cable required for both power and display input. Importantly, you can also use it horizontally or vertically, which is somewhat unique with these portable monitors.

The monitor has a 14.0-inch 1920 x 1200 In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Dell says it also has 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and a response time of 7ms. A 4K resolution would have been appreciated, but 1080p at 14 inches isn’t bad at all, especially if you’re just using it as a secondary monitor for a laptop or tablet.

Portable monitors that use USB-C for both power and display input are nothing new: we have even reviewed a few of them here at How-To Geek, like the Plugable USBC-PDMON Portable Monitor. The Dell Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor is not bringing any revolutionary new features to the table, but it seems like a great all-around option for adding another screen to your laptop, tablet, or other USB-C device.

Like many other portable monitors, you can use a single USB-C cable for display and power, eliminating the need to bring around power cables just for the monitor. There are ports on both sides of the display, and power pass-through at up to 65W is supported. That means you can connect the monitor to a USB-C power source (like a wall charger), then use the second USB-C port on the monitor to have one cable running to the connected device. I have a similar Lenovo USB-C portable monitor with that feature, and I use it a lot with my MacBook Air, since plugging both power and the monitor into the laptop leaves me with no remaining USB ports.