Dell has announced a new series of laptops designed for productivity use: the Dell Pro 14 and Dell Pro 16. This is a whole new line for Dell, and you can choose between a sleek platinum silver or a textured dark gray finish.

The Dell Pro 14 and Pro 16 laptops come with several processor choices, including 13th and 14th generation Intel Core processors, and there's an option to upgrade to Intel Core Ultra processors that will be available in March 2025. Some of those CPU options will have an integrated NPU for local machine learning and AI tasks.

There are different memory configurations using DDR5, with speeds of 5200 MT/s or 5600 MT/s, and memory sizes from 8GB up to 64GB. For storage, they offer various sizes of M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid-state drives, ranging from 256GB to 2TB. The laptops come with a 16:10 display with slim borders, providing more screen space and an FHD+ resolution for better visuals.

Close

That looks pretty sleek on this laptop, but otherwise, it doesn't stand out visually. The security features help it stand out. The Dell Pro series laptops come with security features like TPM 2.0 certification, a switch that detects if the case has been opened, a camera shutter for privacy, and a slot for a security lock. They also offer optional features like a fingerprint reader built into the power button, a high-definition infrared camera, and support for VMware Workspace ONE Enterprise and Absolute Endpoint security software.

The laptops have two 2W speakers using Waves MaxxAudio Pro for better sound and two microphones that reduce background noise. You can choose between two battery sizes: a 45Wh or a 55Wh lithium-ion battery, both of which can charge quickly. Overall, these seem like strong laptops from which to start the new series, especially with the choice of a 2TB SSD.

While we know the option for Core Ultra processors is March 2025, Dell did not clarify an official release date or price. It will be sold on the Dell website when it is released.

Source: Dell