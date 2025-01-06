Dell has announced the new Dell Pro 13 Premium and Pro 14 Premium laptops. This is an entirely new product line, similar to last year's Dell XPS laptops and Apple's MacBook Pro series.

These are designed to be lightweight and stylish, with a focus on AI features. They come with Intel's latest processors and offer improvements in both design and performance. The laptops are made from 90% recycled magnesium, making them very light—just 2.36 lbs (1.07 kg) for the 13-inch version and 2.52 lbs (1.14 kg) for the 14-inch version.

The Dell Pro 13 and 14 Premium laptops have an optional touchpad with built-in video conferencing controls, an 8MP + IR camera with HDR technology to improve video calls, and better speaker placement for clearer audio. These laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors, which include integrated AI capabilities with improved battery endurance.

The displays have a 16:10 aspect ratio and can go up to QHD+ resolution, with a Tandem OLED display option coming for the 14-inch model later this year. Additionally, the keyboard features a special design that saves battery and has a Mini-LED backlight.

The Dell Pro 13 and 14 Premium laptops have various security features, like TPM 2.0, Intel ME Verification, and optional hardware authentication packages. Dell claims these laptops are some of the most secure and easy-to-manage commercial PCs on the market, based on their own analysis and validation from Principled Technologies.

The Dell Pro 13 and 14 Premium stands out because of its mix of features rather than just one standout quality, but we'll have to wait and see if it's enough against increased competition from Apple. However, these new laptops are part of a larger Dell ecosystem, so the smaller features work well with Dell monitors and accessories, all managed through the Dell Display and Peripheral Manager app.

Source: Dell