Need a monitor that does it all? Dell is preparing to launch the 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor, a compelling product for laptop owners who want a simple yet powerful desktop experience.

Equipped with a 31.5-inch Quantum Dot OLED panel, the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor produces high-resolution images with deep contrast and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR TV400, meaning that it should be a fantastic option for video consumption and creative work.

Gaming should feel great on this monitor, too, as it supports FreeSync Premium and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time.

Close

More notably, the monitor packs a pair of 5-watt speakers with "AI-enhanced 3D Spatial Audio" technology." That's a fancy way of saying that it has an integrated soundbar with surround sound virtualization. The thing that I find interesting about these integrated speakers is their use of beamforming technology and head tracking. Dell claims that the speakers will "follow your every move" and utilize destructive interference to create an exceptionally wide soundstage. In theory, this technology should be akin to an invisible pair of headphones, though I haven't tested Dell's implementation and can't attest to its quality at this time.

Fancy "3D Spatial Audio" speakers may seem like overkill in a desktop monitor. So, I should take this opportunity to reiterate that the Dell 32 Plus QD-OLED Monitor is designed for laptop owners who need a simple, clean, powerful, all-in-one desktop solution. There's just one HDMI port on this puppy, as the user is expected to plug in via USB-C. Connected laptops receive 90-watt passthrough charging from the monitor, there's an extra USB-C port on the monitor's backside for accessories, and a pop-out module in the monitor's chin provides additional USB-C and USB-A inputs.

The Dell 32 Plus QD-OLED Monitor (S3225QC) launches globally on February 25th. At $700, it's the same price as Dell's new UltraSharp 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub monitor, which has a far greater port selection than the Dell 32 Plus QD-OLED but uses a slightly worse display panel and doesn't offer any fancy audio technology.

Source: Dell