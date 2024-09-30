This article is sponsored by Degrii. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

With innumerable options available in the vast sea of pool maintenance, zeroing in on the ideal pool cleaner for your home can be confusing. While many promise excellent cleaning and fancy features, their average performance reveals the actual picture.

Breaking new ground in today's competitive pool maintenance scenario is the Degrii Zima Pro Pool Cleaner. Its exceptional and dependable cleaning performance is not just a claim. It stems from Degrii's R&D and commitment to revolutionize pool cleaning and empower discerning homeowners like you through advanced and eco-friendly robots.

Powered by cutting-edge AI tech and intelligent innovations, Degrii Zima Pro outshines traditional and most regular pool cleaners, delivering superior results over the years. It's the world's first robotic pool cleaner with ultrasonic radar, sporting a design that won the 2024 iF Design Award.

If you're seeking a pool specialist built for no-compromise cleaning, consider the Degrii Zima Pro. For its future-forward tech, versatile cleaning modes, delightful real-time control, and powerful and efficient performance that raise the bar in pool cleaning effectiveness.

The Superior Edge of Degrii Zima Pro Pool Cleaner

As a proud pool owner, you'd expect nothing but edge-to-edge clean waters from your cleaning robot. The pool should look as pristine as your luxury home, right? That's just what the Degrii Zima Pro ensures.

Degrii

1. Precise Planning, Unmatched Cleaning Efficiency

Equipped with a 360° ultrasonic radar system and over 20 sensors, the Zima Pro delivers enhanced cleaning efficiency, up to 10 times more than what traditional pool cleaners can achieve. With Zima Pro, you can effectively and speedily remove debris and dirt from any pool shape and size up to 5,000 sq. ft.

The four ultrasonic radars create an accurate 3D map of your pool. That means the Zima Pro can intelligently and precisely plan and follow the most efficient cleaning path for every type of pool. You get complete coverage of every pool area, including hard-to-reach spots like corners and steps.

If you've used conventional pool cleaners, you might know they often rely on random navigation patterns or less sophisticated and precise sensors. Their pool coverage is not as complete and efficient as the Zima Pro, and they miss some spots frequently. This uneven cleaning also means getting your hands wet and dirty for a clean pool.

2. Ultra-Fine Filtration, Effective Debris Removal

You know a good pool cleaner from an average performer with its ability to filter the water. And you'll love how Zima Pro takes charge of your pool and eliminates the dirty elements.

From larger leaves and twigs to debris to fine dirt, Zima Pro captures them all in its large 6.5-liter dual-filter basket with a high-capacity 1.72-gallon filter and 180 μm fine filtration. And the might of a 4,700 GPH suction to clean the smallest particles. Just pull out the filter basket to remove the leaves and debris easily.

Degrii

Moreover, Zima Pro sports a three-axis 250W motor system. These three robust and durable brushless motors enable the robot to move swiftly across the bottom of the pool and climb the pool walls easily.

While you may find many other pool cleaners offering similar suction power, they lack the enhanced filtration efficiency and debris removal effectiveness that the Zima Pro can offer. With the fine debris removal incomplete, you'll need to clean the robot filter more often than usual. Plus, their brushed motors are also less efficient.

3. Extended Coverage, Any-Pool Versatility

If you live in a villa with a sprawling poolside, an independent home with a built-in pool, or own a resort, Degrii Zima Pro can adapt to your pool shape and size.

As the world's first pool cleaning robot with an ultrasound radar, Zima Pro offers advanced path planning that adapts to any pool shape, including irregular and complex designs. Moreover, coverage of up to 5,000 sq. ft. means it can clean small, medium, large, or massive pools equally well.

Degrii

Adding to the Zima Pro's adaptability are four comprehensive cleaning modes: Overall, Floor, Wall & Waterline, and Manual. Choose the one to suit your needs, and sit back and enjoy customized cleaning experiences for spotless pools.

On the other hand, many traditional and even modern pool cleaners do not have the tech to scan and clean irregular pool shapes, leaving the cleaning incomplete.

4. Effortless Control, Empowering Convenience

Zima Pro is crafted around your lifestyle, where most of what you do, from business to entertainment, can be accessed and controlled with a touch or a few taps.

Download the Degrii app on your phone or tablet and connect Zima Pro to your Wi-Fi network. Then, enjoy cleaning your pool with the mobile app. Customize cleaning schedules and settings to your liking and time and as per the pool size.

Monitor your pool's cleaning in real-time and get alerts about the cleaning process. You can have Zigma Pro clean while you're away or on your way back. Reach home and dive into fresh, clean waters to unwind and rejuvenate.

Degrii

Moreover, sensing low battery levels, Zima Pro will self-park itself near your pool's edge. Use the handy One-Click lift function to retrieve the robot from the water and put it on charging.

Almost every modern pool cleaner will offer you remote control, but you'll find few with Zima Pro's superior level of real-time connectivity, intuitive control, and thoughtful conveniences.

Degrii Zima Pro The award-winning Degrii Zima Pro pool cleaner ensures unmatched cleaning effectiveness with its ultrasonic radar system for precise 3D path planning. Plus, it offers ultra-fine filtration, a powerful performance, adaptability for any pool shape, and coverage up to 5000 sq. ft. $700 at Amazon

What Makes Degrii Zima Pro Your Best Bet

You'll get pro-level pool cleaning with the Zima Pro. Advanced AI-powered tech, 3D precision mapping, and through coverage have achieved a next-level efficient clean.

1. Superior Cleaning Results

Degrii

With real-time mapping of your pool's layout, Zima Pro will run on optimized cleaning paths to ensure no missed spots like traditional cleaners. You can clean your pool without interruptions as the Zima Pro can sense and avoid obstacles in the pool.

Moreover, the powerful 10,000mAh battery enables you to schedule extended cleaning sessions of up to three and a half hours on a single charge.

2. Enhanced Filtration

Degrii

Zima Pro is built for pools of all sizes and comes fitted with a large 6.5-liter dual-filter basket to capture and filter large leaves, twigs, debris, and the finest particles. Enjoy worry-free pool cleaning that cleans it all.

3. Adaptability to Clean Any Pool

You might have a circular pool, or one with an angular futuristic shape, this intelligent cordless pool cleaner with ultrasonic radars will map it. Then, adapt to your pool shape and size via self-learning algorithms to clean it from edge to edge.

Degrii

Power on the Zima Pro and enjoy Degrii's proven and consistent performance no matter how complex the pool design is. Zima Pro is also suitable for most pools built with materials like tiles, fiberglass, plaster, vinyl, aggregate, ZIMAU, sands, stones, and more.

4. Delightfully Convenient Operation

Degrii

Combining the power of AI, innovative features like Self-Park and One-Click Lift, and seamless connectivity, Zima Pro makes pool cleaning a breeze. Enjoy its real-time control to maintain a pristine pool in your luxury home or hotel.

Upgrade to the Ultimate Degrii Zima Pro Pool Cleaning Experience

With its superior edge over traditional and other pool cleaners, Degrii Zima Pro makes for a sound investment to clean and maintain your pool for years without worry. Upgrade to this revolutionary experience at a price that makes it a no-brainer.