NVIDIA has released its 50-series cards, and AMD has released its 9000-series cards, and everyone is very excited to buy into this new generation of graphics hardware, but what do their specs actually mean?

Decoding the Specs of NVIDIA’s 50-Series Cards

NVIDIA

If you open up the page for any of NVIDIA's latest cards, you'll encounter a few common terms, and may be wondering what exactly the words and numbers mean. So eat this GPU elephant one bite at a time.

GPU Architecture

First, we have Architecture, which in the case of the 50-series is Blackwell, named after mathematician David Blackwell. You don't need to know all the specifics of chip architecture, but this is basically the fundamental design of the chip, and each generation gets its own code name. This is where a company like NVIDIA works to improve the GPU, make it more efficient, more powerful, and add more features. It's important to know that you can't directly compare the specifications of GPUs that use different architectures, for reasons I will explain below.

CUDA Cores

Next we have CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) cores. These are the main processors of the GPU that do most of the work of rendering your graphics. These are also the most versatile processor cores on the GPU, though not as versatile as the cores in your computer's main CPU. The more of these cores a GPU has, the better it will perform. However, you can't compare the number of CUDA cores across generations, since newer CUDA cores may run at higher clock speeds, be more efficient at some jobs, or get more work done at the same clock speeds as previous generations. When you see a GPU's performance rated in "teraflops" it's the performance of these cores that are being referenced, though for various reasons, using teraflops as a way to compare cards doesn't make much sense.

Tensor Cores

Tensor Cores are specialized processing cores that are built for tensor math calculations that are crucial for computing neural nets as used in AI (Artificial Intelligence) applications. For example, NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology uses the tensor cores to accelerate its AI upscaling solution so that it's fast enough to use in real time at hundreds of frames per second. It's now common for AI-focused processors like these to have their performance measured in TOPS or Trillions of Operations Per Second, with the top-spec RTX 5090 offering a whopping 3352 AI TOPS, compared to the 40 AI TOPS you get in an AI-ready laptop.

RT Cores

RT or "Ray Tracing" cores are why NVIDIA's last few generation of cards have been called "RTX" cards, and these specialized cores make it possible to use a realistic light simulation method known as "Ray Tracing" in real time. That's as opposed to pre-rendering ray-traced graphics, as has been the norm for CG effects and movies in Hollywood for decades.

The RTX-50 series offers 4th-generation RT cores, and each generation has been more capable and efficient, so the number of cores between generations isn't that important. Likewise, the official specifications for 50-series cards may list a teraflop number for the RT cores, but that doesn't tell you much, other than how powerful each card in the stack is relative to each other. For actual real-world performance, you'll have to look up benchmarks for games with ray-tracing, such as Cyberpunk 2077.

Clock Speed

The clock speed of a GPU is a measure of how many cycles of operations it can run in a single second. This is measured in Hertz, and these days in Gigahertz. For example, the RTX 5090 has a base clock of 2.01GHz, and a boost clock of 2.41GHz. The base clock is the number the card is guaranteed to run at, and the boost clock is how high it will push itself assuming there's enough power and cooling available.

Like other specs on these GPUs, the clock speed doesn't tell you much, since total performance depends on so many factors. For example, a card with half the CUDA cores and twice the clock speed might perform roughly the same as its opposite. However, some third-party cards of the same model may offer higher clock speeds, and you can compare this as long as the cards use the exact same chip.

Memory Capacity, Speed, Bandwidth and Type

Discrete graphics cards have their own onboard memory, and will specify how much of it you get, how fast it is, how much bandwidth it has, and what generation of memory it is. Using the RTX 5090 as an example again, this card offers a whopping 32GB of memory with a 512-bit memory bus. The memory is GDDR7, and runs at 28Gbps. All of this culminates in a final memory bandwidth figure of 1.792TB/s.

That final number is what really matters, but cards that are aimed at lower resolutions (e.g. 1080p and 1440p) tend to have narrower memory buses. So a 1080p card might have a 128- or 192-bit bus, but a 1440p card might offer 256- to 384-bits and top-tier cards meant for 4K gaming with all the bells and whistles offer 512-bit memory buses. That doesn't mean these cards can't run higher resolutions; it's just that they are usually most efficient within a certain resolution range.

These are the core specs for modern NVIDIA cards you're most likely to see, but things can be more granular than this when looking at the actual layout of each card's GPU, but as someone looking to buy a card, that level of detail isn't necessary.

As of this writing, there are four 50-series desktop cards for sale (if you can find them):

There are also laptops with GPUs that have the same names as some of these desktop GPUs, but it's important to be aware that they are not the same, and will perform significantly worse than their desktop namesakes.