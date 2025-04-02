Summary dbrand's Killswitch case enhances protection & usability for Nintendo Switch 2 without limiting functionality.

The case caters to the Switch 2's detachable Joy-Cons, adds ergonomic grip, and offers additional features.

You can reserve the Killswitch with a $3 refundable deposit, will be available for purchase once the Switch 2 releases in June.

Regardless of your opinions on the company's curious marketing tactics, one thing is certain—dbrand's skins and accessories are among the best out there. The company's Killswitch case for the Steam Deck is a hit, and now, it's coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

dbrand has just released a Killswitch case for Nintendo's new Switch 2 console, the long-awaited successor to the Nintendo Switch. The Killswitch is meant to be a sort of "case to end all cases" in a way—not only will it keep your new console protected, but it will also enhance usability while not breaking any existing functionality.

While the Killswitch was initially conceived for the Steam Deck—a console that looks pretty similar to the Switch but has key differences such as the fact the controllers are not detachable—dbrand seems to have done a pretty good job in adapting the design to the new console. The case has full support for detaching and attaching the Joy-Cons, with Nintendo's new mechanism for detaching/attaching working perfectly with the case on. Talking about the Joy-Cons, the Killswitch gives them a more ergonomic handle. One grip (no pun intended) I've always had with the Joy-Cons is the fact that they cramp my hand after a while of playing with them, so the Killswitch actually giving them a more ergonomic design is very, very welcome.

dbrand

The case also covers the actual console part while also allowing for full functionality, including supporting the built-in kickstand just fine. And you can also order the Killswitch with a bunch of cool extra stuff. We have a dock adapter that turns the Switch 2's dock into a display stand (while continuing to offer full USB-C passthrough). We also have a travel cover that will keep your Switch 2 neatly packaged and protected for traveling, and there's also a game card holder that can hold up to 10 physical game cards—and it also attaches to the travel cover, so you can take your console and your games with you everywhere. Not bad.