The Crucial MX500 SSD has been used in countless PCs, servers, and other devices, thanks to its years-long production run and great pricing. Sadly, Crucial is discontinuing the drive.

Crucial has sadly confirmed the discontinuation of its popular MX500 solid-state drive (SSD). The MX500, a budget-friendly SATA SSD, has been a favorite among PC builders and enthusiasts for nearly seven years due to its reliability, large storage capacities, and affordable price. The MX500 was first launched in 2018 and quickly became a bestseller. It offered sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s and was available in capacities up to 4TB. Despite the emergence of faster NVMe drives, the MX500 remained popular due to its excellent price-to-performance ratio and a generous five-year warranty.

However, with the increasing affordability and availability of NVMe drives, the MX500 has finally reached the end of its life cycle. Crucial confirmed the discontinuation, with the 4TB and 250GB models already listed as "end of life" on their website. Remaining stock of other capacities is also dwindling—if you've read this far, you might want to check if it's still available in some capacities, although stock will fully run out eventually.

The MX500 has remained a top option along the years even though we have ultra-fast NVMe SSDs now. It was one of the top options for SATA-based SSDs, so it's a huge loss all around. The good part is that if you're not ready to make the jump to NVMe, or you prefer cost savings to performance, there are still some options available. The Samsung 870 Evo remains a similarly popular choice, and as long as Samsung keeps making it, it will continue being an option for those that want fast storage without breaking the bank. There are also other budget alternatives with slower speeds, like the Kingston A400.

Source: Digital Trends