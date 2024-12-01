It’s been some time since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, with Google's Gemini and Claude also released a year later. The era of AI chatbots is here, and it has really shown us a new wave of possibilities, and we’ll go into five creative ways to explore their potential.

When ChatGPT was released, it quickly went viral on social media with people showing what it can do. While at first, it was solely for entertainment, these AI chatbots are proving their value across the educational, work, and even culinary realms. I actually find new uses for it every day. It’s like having a curious, insightful, and surprisingly creative assistant on standby.

1 Learning a New Language

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek / Midjourney

Imagine learning a new language with a tutor who never gets tired, corrects you without judgment, and doesn’t mind repetition. Language acquisition thrives on practice, exposure, and immersion. Whether it's learning French idioms or everyday Spanish vocabulary, a chatbot can simulate dialogues, quiz vocabulary, or offer feedback on pronunciation and grammar.

For conversational practice, you can use a prompt similar to this:

Prompt:

“Let’s have a beginner-level conversation in [target language] about [topic, like ordering in a café, meeting a friend, or asking for directions]. Let’s go back and forth. I’ll start, and please correct any mistakes I make.”

Follow-up Prompt:

“Could you suggest other common phrases that would come up in a conversation like this?”

Here’s what it looks like:

An AI chatbot, with its ability to emulate conversation in real-time, becomes the perfect partner to practice with. Over time, it becomes the closest thing to immersion you can get without traveling to a country that speaks the language you're learning—tailored exercises, cultural insights (to some extent), and an endless supply of patience are all strong advantages.

On the other hand, AI apps like ChatGPT aren't 100% trustworthy, and can still make things up, so they should not be the only source of your language learning!

2 A Study Buddy That Never Sleeps

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Stock-Asso / Shutterstock

Studying for school or learning content for work, especially solo, can get incredibly boring. For anyone needing a reliable companion to discuss a concept, review material, or bounce around ideas, an AI chatbot can make a fantastic study partner.

Need help dissecting a dense paragraph from a textbook or scientific journal? It can be rephrased and explained in a way that you can understand. Stuck on a math problem, or coding challenge? It can guide you step-by-step without just dropping the answer. Just make sure to double-check your answer as AI bots aren’t the best at math yet, though ChatGPT has improved its math abilities considerably with its more recent model.

You can use the following prompt to help AI design a daily study routine on a subject or goal that maximizes your time and covers all essential areas. Feel free to adjust based on your needs.

Prompt:

Could you help me design a daily study routine focused on [subject or goal or topics] that maximizes my time and covers all essential areas? My exam is in two months and I want to study for an hour every day?

Example prompt to get industry-specific summaries:

I need a quick summary on [specific industry or field concept, e.g., ‘current trends in digital marketing’ or ‘the basics of cloud security’]. Can you provide an overview of the essential points I should know? Answer in a simple, easy-to-digest way.

Follow-up Prompt:

Can you also provide examples of how companies are implementing these trends successfully?

Here’s the response I got from Claude AI:

Pretty neat, right? It also asks me if there’s anything I would like to elaborate on. I enjoy using AI chatbots to learn faster. The experience becomes interactive and more engaging. I’m able to come across concepts faster than I would have if I were browsing the web or reading from a textbook. Being able to learn concepts faster can also be very mentally rewarding and feel like you’ve accomplished a lot. Almost like having your very own personal tutor available at all times.

3 Recipe Ideas, Simplified

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Fahng_S / Shutterstock

Imagine having a digital assistant in the kitchen who not only has recipe ideas but also can get creative with substitution, suggest suitable side dishes, or even tweak a dish based on your preferences or dietary restrictions.

Though I wouldn’t rely on AI chatbots for accurate recipes anytime soon (especially with measurements or time), they can give you a lot of inspiration when you don’t know what to cook. You can whip up recipe ideas faster based on ingredients you already have in the kitchen.

Consider the following prompt:

I want to make spaghetti bolognese, but it has to be vegan for my dinner guests. What substitute can I use to make this dish? I need a quick and simple recipe idea, and also suggest simple side dishes that will pair well.

The recipe I ended up with included using tofu crumbles and mushrooms as a meat substitute, with side dish ideas including garlic bread, mixed green salad, and grilled vegetables. Doesn't sound too bad, right?

4 Diving Into New Hobbies

ROMAN KALISHCHUK / Shutterstock.com

Do you want to try out a new hobby, but feel intimidated and not sure where to start? The initial excitement of trying something new can fade when learning alone, or you don't have the full picture of everything you need to get started. I’m not just talking about equipment and tools, but ideas as well. AI chatbots can help you navigate those first steps.

Let's use the example of woodworking as a hobby:

Prompt:

Can you give me a beginner’s overview of woodworking, covering essential tools, safety tips, and basic techniques I should know before starting?

Follow-up Prompt:

Could you explain the purpose of each tool in a basic woodworking toolkit, such as a saw, chisel, and measuring tape, and recommend some beginner-friendly brands?

I asked ChatGPT:

What are some simple woodworking projects for beginners that don’t require specialized equipment? I’m interested in projects I could complete during the weekend.

Here’s the response I got:

The best thing about it is that you can receive helpful guidance without the intimidating pressure or cost of a formal class.

5 Brainstorming for Projects and Ideas

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Before AI, I was a fan of mind maps when brainstorming. Now, whether working on a work proposal, drafting a blog outline or title, or contemplating a new business idea, an AI chatbot can serve as a pretty useful brainstorming partner.

It provides a fresh perspective, offers thought-provoking questions, and throws out ideas that might just be the missing piece of a puzzle. You can even ask about generating ideas for decorating a room, creating a collectible card game, or even finding the perfect niche gift for someone (yes, a little sneaky!).

Consider the example prompt below:

Prompt:

Generate some gift ideas for a friend who is middle-aged, a homeowner, single, and likes arts and crafts, specifically painting, making candles, and fragrances. They also own two dogs, love animals, work in the sales industry, and are vegetarian. What sorts of things should I look for? What are some "nice-to-have" items this person may not own? Is there anything I should avoid? Generate some ideas.

The response is too long for a single screenshot, but here are some ideas it generated: high-quality art supplies such as brushes or specialty canvases, personalized fragrance diffuser, customized dog portrait or paw print kit, low-maintenance indoor plants, or a subscription box for arts or crafts.

It also mentioned watching out for pet-safe essential oils or sprays and leather or animal-derived products (my friend is vegetarian). I now have gift ideas for every birthday and every Christmas.

It seems like AI chatbots are here to make life a little easier and a lot more interesting. Whether it’s learning, cooking, or picking up a new hobby, there’s always something fun to discover. Just make sure to double-check everything!