Distance can feel like a wall, especially when the people who matter most are miles away. Sharing meals, swapping gifts, and making memories together seem out of reach. But thanks to a little help from technology, these are some creative ways that I bond with my loved ones.

7 Set Up a Family Group Chat

Getting everyone in the same virtual space is the first step to staying connected, and a dedicated family group chat is a good way to get started. If your family is already partial to a specific platform (like WhatsApp, iMessage, or Facebook Messenger), stick with that.

If not, you can consider something universal, like Discord. Discord can be surprisingly fun for families because you can create different channels for catching up, planning events, or just exchanging playful banter.

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Now for the good stuff: keeping the chat lively and effective. Encourage everyone to share photos and post updates, and don’t be afraid to get a little goofy. Occasionally, ask ice-breakers, send a silly meme, a throwback picture, or even a random poll.

6 Play Online Games

I know it might sound a little unconventional at first—especially if you’re used to more traditional family activities like gathering around a table for board games or charades. But really, online games can capture that same sense of connection and shared laughter, even if you’re miles apart. And the beauty of online games is that there’s something for everyone.

If you’re a fan of classic games, you can go for virtual versions of old-school favorites. Websites like Board Game Arena let you play everything from Catan to chess. You can also check your phone’s app store for multiplayer versions of your favorite board games.

And if you’ve got a gaming console like a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, the options get even more exciting. Sports fans can battle it out in games like FIFA, NBA 2K, or Madden NFL. There’s something oddly satisfying about taking on your sibling or best friend in a heated game of virtual soccer or basketball, even if you’ve never set foot on a real field or court.

Nintendo

If sports aren’t your thing, racing games like Mario Kart or Forza Horizon are perfect for some high-octane fun (and maybe a little trash-talking when someone spins out). For action lovers, titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone offer fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled matches where you can team up or compete.

What I love most about playing online games is how they make time fly. Before you know it, you’ve spent hours laughing, strategizing, and occasionally yelling, "No way you’re that good at this!"

5 Watch Movies Together Virtually

Platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max all have huge libraries of old classics, tearjerkers, and bingeworthy series to choose from. Once you’ve agreed on what to watch (which is honestly the hardest part), you’ll need a tool to sync everyone’s playback.

Apps like Teleparty or Scener are perfect for this. You can even use Discord to watch movies with friends. Teleparty, for example, works with Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max, and it even has a chat feature so you can type out your reactions in real time.

Scener takes things a step further by letting you video chat while you watch, which is perfect for those who miss seeing everyone’s faces while they laugh at the jokes or cringe at that awkward romcom moment.

And if all that tech feels a little overwhelming, you can always go old-school. Just pick a movie, agree on a start time, and press play at the same moment. Of course, you won’t have the fancy synced playback, but you can still text each other your reactions on your group chat or hop on a group call to chat throughout.

4 Create Collaborative Music and Podcast Playlists

Listening to music together is an age-long tradition, and these days, we don't have to limit ourselves to gathering around a single radio or CD player. For this to work, you need everyone to agree on a streaming platform. Spotify and YouTube Music are great options. Create a playlist, theme it however you like, toggle on collaborative features, and share the link. From there, everyone can add their own favorite songs.

Podcasts are another great way to bond together, especially for families who love storytelling or learning something new. Pick a podcast series or episodes focused on a common interest and share it with your folks. Then, you can jump into your chat group to discuss your favorite moments, share reactions, and debate plot twists.

3 Create a Shared Digital Photo Album

Normally, in a physical setting, we’d be passing around old photo albums or laughing at terrible haircuts from the ’90s. A digital album captures that same spirit, but in a way that everyone can participate in, no matter where they are.

To get started, pick a platform. There are plenty of free and easy-to-use options out there: Google Photos, Apple’s iCloud Photos, or even dedicated apps like FamilyAlbum (iOS | Android). Personally, I like Google Photos because it’s super intuitive and works on just about any device. Once you’ve chosen your platform, create a new album and give it a fun name.

Once you’ve set that up, invite your family and friends to contribute. Most platforms let you share a link or send invites directly. Encourage everyone to get creative or share the little things that make up their daily lives. It doesn’t have to be fancy—just authentic. The more diverse the contributions, the more meaningful the album will be.

2 Host Online Events and Activities

Simply chatting on video calls can get stale, but when you add a fun shared activity, the energy completely transforms. Try an online storytelling night, where each participant can prepare a short story to share—perhaps a favorite childhood memory, a holiday tradition, or even a made-up tale. If your family leans a little shy, you can give it a theme or prompt like, "The most dangerous thing that you ever did in your childhood days" or "A vacation disaster that turned out okay." To make it extra special, consider adding a visual element. Encourage people to bring props or photos to hold up on camera.

A virtual talent show is another engaging option that works remarkably well online. Have everyone sign up for a talent slot ahead of time so there’s no last-minute panic. The talent can be anything—singing, dancing, poetry, playing an instrument, showing off a craft project, or even doing an interpretive reading of their favorite movie scene.

And if you are looking to really amp up the vibe, consider hosting a karaoke night. There are free tools like Smule (Web | Android | iOS) and KaraFun (Web | Android | iOS) that work well, or you can simply use YouTube to find karaoke versions of your favorite songs. Share your screen so everyone can follow the lyrics and take turns performing.

1 Set Up Fitness Challenges

Not everyone runs marathons or hits the gym daily, so think about what fits your family’s vibe. Start with something inclusive and adaptable. Step challenges are a classic: most smartphones or fitness trackers already count steps, making it easy to track. Or you could go for something like a yoga streak, where each person logs how many days they do a quick 10-minute flow.

There are tons of apps out there to help you set up and manage these challenges. My personal favorite is Strava (Web | Android | iOS). It’s great for tracking all kinds of activities and has a built-in social feed so you can comment on each other’s progress (or lack thereof). You can add a layer of fun by tying the challenge to a reward. Maybe the winner gets to pick the movie for your next virtual watch party, or the loser has to rap to a beat on Zoom.

Even if you can't physically get together and have fun with your friends and family, there are plenty of online options at your fingertips—though after all this socializing, you may end up needing a social media break!