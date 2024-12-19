"About 488,000" Charmast power bank chargers are being recalled because they can catch fire or cause burns. The recall was announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) after the issues were reported.

The Charmast power bank charger recall involves model W1056 power banks sold only on Amazon from December 2018 to September 2024. These chargers, which cost between $14 and $25, came in various colors like black, blue, green, mint, pink, and white. The CPSC has received 44 reports of these power banks swelling, catching fire, melting, overheating, or smoking. Four people reported getting burns or blisters from them.

The recalled power banks have lithium-ion batteries, which can catch fire if they have defects. The CPSC advises consumers to stop using these chargers immediately and use Charmast's refund site for a full refund. To get a refund, consumers need to send photos of the power bank, including their names and the dates written on the device, and also send a cut-off power cord.

Close

It's important to dispose of the recalled power banks safely because the faulty lithium-ion batteries can be hazardous. They should be taken to local recycling centers that deal with damaged lithium batteries instead of being thrown in the regular trash, the ocean, or standard battery recycling boxes.

The recall seems to highlight important concerns about the safety of lithium-ion batteries. Defected batteries can cause a lot of issues, and the CPSC recently reported a notable rise in issues involving these batteries in recent years. This includes many fires and injuries linked to e-scooters and e-bikes and even over a dozen fatalities.

Lithium-ion batteries can easily catch fire, and there’s a risk of them reigniting even after a fire has already occurred, which shows how serious this issue is. It's a good idea to report any issues seen in devices using lithium-ion batteries to the CPSC, just in case it could lead to something else.

Source: CPSC