Corsair has released the Viruoso Max gaming headset. The headset has 50mm Graphene drivers, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and Active Noise Cancellation.

Corsair's Viruoso Max is available in both PC and Xbox versions. The Xbox version features on-ear audio/chat mix controls for easy adjustments. One of the better features is the Dolby Atmos spatial audio. This essentially creates a three-dimensional soundscape, which helps users immerse in their game world and makes them feel like they are part of the action. The headset also includes Active Noise Cancellation, which eliminates background noise and helps players focus on the game.

Sonarworks SoundID technology is also integrated into the Viruoso Max. This technology analyzes each user's unique hearing profile and adjusts the audio settings accordingly. This way, you won't have to deal with resetting it every time you get a new Corsair headset. Users can personalize their audio experience and lighting settings through the Corsair iCUE software. This is so good that it could end up one of the best Xbox headphones.

Beyond those audio features, the Viruoso Max has memory foam ear cushions for comfortable extended wear and a durable metal construction. It also comes with a broadcast-grade microphone for clear communication with teammates. The headset has a long battery life, lasting up to 60 hours on a single charge. A quick 15-minute charge will give six hours of playtime, which is plenty for a single gaming session. The Viruoso Max also connects wirelessly using a 2.4GHz connection for a reliable and low-latency connection.

The Corsair Viruoso Max is available on the Corsair website for $329.99. It will also come to other retailers later, including Best Buy and Amazon, but there was no specific date given. That may seem pricey, but the headset is also backed by a two-year warranty and is supported by the Corsair global customer service and technical support network.

Source: Businesswire