Corsair's K70 CORE TKL RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is currently on sale at Amazon. This is a 30% discount, which is the first time this keyboard has been this cheap since its release.

The Corsair K70 CORE TKL RGB is going for $69.99 on Amazon and from Best Buy, which is $30 off its regular price of $99.99. This is the lowest price it has ever been and beats previous discounts that brought the price down to $80. The sale applies to the wired version, while the wireless model is also on sale for $100.

The K70 CORE TKL is a tenkeyless keyboard, meaning it's smaller and easier to fit on a desk. It uses Corsair's pre-lubed MLX Red v2 linear switches, making typing smooth, and has durable ABS double-shot keycaps. To help with noise, it includes sound-dampening material. The keyboard also features customizable RGB lighting and a handy rotary dial for controlling media. You can also use Corsair’s iCUE software to personalize various settings.

The K70 CORE TKL is not as good as the K70 MAX but stands out because of its features, quality, and current price. The sound-dampening foam is a nice touch and is generally only seen in more expensive keyboards. The K70 CORE TKL also includes features commonly found in more expensive models, like the media control dial, making it a smart choice for those who want a good balance of cost and quality.

Make sure to act fast because there's no telling how long this discount will last. It started yesterday but could only last a week, so if you've been looking for a budget keyboard with high-end features, you're in luck. You can get it directly from Amazon or from Best Buy for its $69.99 discount. You can also get the Wireless version for $99.99, which is 33% off its regular price of $149.99.