Corsair now offers Glacier Blue and Frost versions of the popular K65 Plus Wireless keyboard and M75 Wireless mouse. These super-cool colorways are Apple exclusive and feature macOS-specific key legends.

Designed for customizability and gaming, the K65 Plus Wireless keyboard features a compact 75% layout with hot-swappable CORSAIR MLX Red linear switches, two sound dampening layers, and ABS keycaps with per-key RGB shine-through. It connects via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless (a USB receiver is included for the latter option) and boasts a 266-hour battery life with RGB disabled. There's also a multi-function knob at the corner of the keyboard, plus multi-device wireless connectivity for quick-switching between devices.

The M75 Wireless mouse is equally competent, packing a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, two-zone RGB, and near-zero latency SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS connectivity (2.4 GHz, USB receiver included) into a lightweight, 89 gram package. Both products interface with Corsair iCUE, a solid customization app that lets you set up macros, control lighting, and reprogram keys.

iCUE support on macOS is known to be somewhat quirky, so I'm curious to see if it has improved with this Apple-exclusive hardware partnership.

As for the Glacier Blue and Frost colorways—well, they look great. They're bright and bold. I assume that these colors will clash with some accessories, but I don't care. I'd rather have clashing colors than all-black plastic.

The Apple-exclusive Corsair K65 Plus Wireless keyboard and M75 Wireless mouse are available today for $180 and $130, respectively. They are only sold at the Apple Store. If you don't care about exclusive Glacier Blue or Frost colorways, you can buy the standard versions of the keyboard and mouse at Amazon.

Source: Corsair