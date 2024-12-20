Summary Use Google Lens to extract & copy text from images with ease.

Transfer copied text to a computer with the "Copy to computer" feature.

Save time by efficiently moving text between devices using Google Lens.

Google Lens is a handy tool that makes extracting and sharing text from images easy. Whether it's notes, documents, or signs, you can capture and transfer text directly to your computer with just a few taps. Here's how to do it.

How To Copy Text Using Google Lens

To copy text with Google Lens, open the Google app on your phone and tap the camera icon to access Google Lens.

Point your camera at the text you want to extract and take a picture. If you already have an image in your phone’s gallery, you can select it instead.

Once the image is processed, Google Lens will highlight the detected text and offer options for what to do next. Tap Select text to select the specific portion of the text you need.

Tap Copy to copy the text to your phone.

You can also listen to, translate, or copy the selected text to your computer.

How To Transfer Copied Text to Your Computer

After selecting the text with Google Lens, you can quickly send it to your computer. Look for the "Copy to computer" option among the available actions.

When you tap this, Google Lens will check for computers that are signed into your Google account and display them.

Choose the computer you want to use, and the copied text will be sent directly to it.

You’ll find the text available in your clipboard, ready to paste into a document, email, or wherever you need it. This feature makes it effortless to move text between devices without extra steps.

Google Lens simplifies the process of extracting and transferring text from images to your computer. By using this tool, you can save time and handle tasks more efficiently, making it easier to work across your devices.