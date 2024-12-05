Microsoft has introduced a preview version of Copilot Vision. It's a new AI tool for Microsoft Edge that can look at your current tab and provide answers.

Right now, it's available to a small group of Copilot Pro subscribers in the United States through Copilot Labs. This feature lets Copilot look at web pages as you browse. With your permission, it can read the content on a webpage and offer helpful information and insights based on what you're viewing.

Users can ask the AI for help with specific tasks or questions about the information on a page. For example, it can make planning a trip to a museum easier by finding important details, help with online shopping by pointing out products that fit what you like, and can make tough information easier to grasp. Arc has a similar feature with its 'find' feature, where it will read the page only if asked. It can answer questions about things on the page, give direct quotes, and explain its answers.

Microsoft clarifies that using this feature is completely optional, so users can decide when to use it. Microsoft has also set up ways to delete data, making sure that any information from user interactions is erased automatically after each session. Microsoft’s privacy policy covers all data handling, and only the responses from Copilot are saved to help improve safety.

Microsoft is rolling out Copilot Vision carefully by giving access to a small group of users and certain websites. Over time, Microsoft plans to expand access to more Pro subscribers and websites, depending on the feedback.

The company also made sure to state that it does not collect, store, or use any publisher data to train the model, prioritizing copyright protection and user privacy. The company is likely making sure to be clear about this due to a similar feature, Microsoft Recall, coming under fire for its privacy concerns.

