Your power supply unit (PSU) is one of the most important parts while building a PC, and you need to make sure your PC is supplied with all the power it needs. Cooler Master has released a new series of PSUs going up to an impressive 2000W.

Cooler Master has launched its new X Series PSUs, featuring a proprietary thermal technology that enables top-tier performance with minimal noise. There's something in here for everyone, but they're among the best PSUs Cooler Master has in its lineup. The X Series PSUs incorporate superconductive composite heat pipes and an advanced heat dissipation system to ensure efficient cooling. This allows for designs with and without fans, creating a virtually silent operation. High conversion efficiency is achieved through the use of Infineon's latest components, including LLC controllers and silicon carbide technology.

The X Series comes with a range of digital monitoring features, accessible through Cooler Master's MasterCTRL software. This allows PC owners to keep track of temperature, load, and performance in real-time. Compatibility is a key focus, with the PSUs including ATX 3.1 support and 90-degree 12+4pin (12V-2x6) PCIe 5.1 cables.

The X Silent Edge Platinum 850W and 1100W models are notable for being, according to Cooler Master, the industry's first fanless PSUs at these wattages. The rest of the PSUs come with fans, but are available at insane wattages, partly thanks to the new cooling system that comes with these. The X Silent Max Platinum 1300W is aimed at the high-end market, featuring a Mobius fan for stability under heavy use. Finally, the X Mighty Platinum 2000W is designed for extreme power needs, such as those encountered in machine learning and AI applications. It's not the only 2000W PSU out there, but most are either business-grade or were made for cryptocurrency mining, so this might be your best option if you need that much power.

The X Series will be available soon, and you should keep an eye on Cooler Master's online store to know more.

Source: Cooler Master