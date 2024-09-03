Cooler Master has released a new high-performance pre-built PC that looks like a shark, called the Shark X. This is a three-feet-tall PC that is both a gaming PC and a conversation piece.

Standing at three feet tall, this is a giant futuristic-looking tech shark. The shark has different colored lights on its body, inspired by custom mods from Cooler Master's Case Mod World Series 2019. The case features a mini-ITX framework that allows for full upgradability. It has openings that let you see the internal structure and modify it as needed, but you won't need to for a while, considering the hardware that Cooler Master has picked out. The Cooler Master Shark X is a powerful pre-built PC that is equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor, a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 Home.

Cooler Master

The main appeal is the shark-inspired case that makes it stand out from most PCs. The case is made from a combination of aluminum and tempered glass and features a unique blue LED lighting system.

Unsuprisingly, the over-the-top PC comes at an extremely high price of $6,999, much more than high-powered PCs at big names like Dell and ASUS. Even our winner for best overall mini-PC is less than a third of that price. While the specs shown above blow most PCs out of the water (heh), you're paying mostly for the unique design. It looks so much like a robot shark, and it's hard to believe it's a PC and not just a model for your room.

You can buy the Cool Master Shark X from the official website as a pre-order. The website states that the Shark X will be shipped out later in 2024—that gives you plenty of time to make room on your desk.

Source: BusinessWire