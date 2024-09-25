Most people consider AIO liquid cooling, or liquid cooling in general, as the go-to option once you go past a certain CPU wattage. Cooler Master's latest monster of a CPU cooler might have you saying "bye" to radiators for good.

Cooler Master has launched the Hyper 212 PRO CPU air cooler, which promises to be the last air cooler you'll ever need. The company's Hyper 212 series of air coolers is already among the best you can get, and this model in particular has a really high TDP and promises to be able to cool even the most demanding CPUs out there. "The Hyper 212 PRO is designed to meet the needs of today's high-powered CPUs," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "It's about enhancing performance and ensuring your system remains reliable over the long term."

The most important feature of the Hyper 212 PRO, which comes in an all-black colorway, is its 230W TDP. It used to be that chips came, at most, with 100W or so of power draw, but chips like the latest AMD Ryzen 9 9950X can draw a whopping 170W or even 230W. The cooler can handle the heat generated by those extremely demanding CPUs. There's not a lot of air coolers that can pull this off well, and most people might still choose to go for a liquid cooler, but if you do want to check out an air cooler—either because your case doesn't have a vent for a radiator or because you simply don't like them—this is an option that might be worth checking out. Plus, despite its imposing capabilities, you shouldn't have any problems with RAM clearance at all, since this one manages to be fairly compact.

The Hyper 212 PRO is not available just yet, and we don't know pricing, so you should keep an eye at your retailer of choice if you want to get one of these for your next PC.

Source: Cooler Master