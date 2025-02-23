The Perplexity AI chatbot was initially available only as a web-based option with limited functionality. But since the launch of the Perplexity mobile assistant on Android, I've been using it regularly for these five tasks.

How to Set Perplexity AI as Your Default Assistant

The first thing you should do is replace Google Assistant with Perplexity AI on your Android smartphone. This way, you won't have to open the Perplexity app every time you need it to perform a task. Instead, you can summon the assistant just like you summon Google Assistant and give it instructions directly.

To get started, download Perplexity AI on your Android smartphone. If you already have it installed, make sure it's up to date. Then, open the app, tap the profile icon in the top-left corner, and select "Enable Assistant." Next, choose "Assist App," then tap "Perplexity." This will set Perplexity as your default assistant on your Android smartphone.