Phone Link offers a seamless way to connect your iPhone or Android device to your Windows PC. But what if you are looking to link and sync multiple devices? Can you set them all up and manage them efficiently? Let's find out.

Can You Connect Multiple Devices With Phone Link?

The short answer is yes; you can integrate more than one device with Phone Link. However, all devices must be signed in with the same Microsoft account in both the Phone Link app on the PC and the Link to Windows app on each Android device.

You can connect one phone at a time to a PC, but your phone can be paired with multiple PCs simultaneously. While most Android devices support this feature, certain models, such as the Microsoft Surface Duo, may not currently allow multiple connections.

Setup and Manage Multiple Devices

Setting up the Phone Link is relatively easy. First, ensure the Phone Link app is installed on your Windows PC. It comes preinstalled on Windows 11, but if it's not included, you can get it from the Microsoft Store.

Next, on your Android device (or iPhone), download the "Link To Windows" app. Many Samsung phones already have this app preinstalled. If not, or if you're using a different brand or an older model, download it from the Google Play Store.

To establish the connection, first, open the "Phone Link" on a PC and log in with your Microsoft account. Select the device you want to connect to and follow the on-screen prompts to finish the setup wizard.

After setting up Phone Link for one device, you can add another by navigating to Settings > Devices > Add new device in the app. Once again, follow the on-screen steps to complete the new drive setup process.

Now, you can easily access files, photos, and messages from any connected device directly on your computer. Additionally, Phone Link allows you to make calls, send texts, and even mirror your phone’s screen on your PC or laptop.

Each connected phone will appear in the app, enabling you to switch between devices as needed. However, only a single specific device can be actively used at a time, so you must select which device to view in the app.

Use Phone Link With Multiple PCs

One of Phone Link’s best features is its compatibility with multiple PCs. This allows you to connect your phone to multiple computers, making it easy to access your files and photos across different locations. For example, you can connect your phone to both your work PC and your home PC, enabling seamless access to your files and photos from either device.

To use Phone Link with multiple PCs, open the Phone Link app on your first PC and log in with the Microsoft account. Next, select the device you want to connect to and complete the setup process by following the prompts.

Repeat the process for each PC you want to connect to using the same Microsoft account. Once the Phone Link is set up on multiple PCs, you can access your files, photos, and messages from any of the connected devices.

However, Phone Link does not support simultaneous connections. If you open the app on two PCs at the same time, one will take priority, while the other will display a disconnected status.

Try KDE Connect

Another excellent alternative is KDE Connect, a free and open-source application that allows you to connect multiple devices to your desktop. With KDE Connect, you can receive notifications, transfer files, and send input across devices seamlessly. However, you cannot mirror your phone screen through KDE Connect, as you can do with the "Link To Phone" application on selected devices.