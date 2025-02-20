The automotive world is at a turning point, with several different routes leading towards zero-emissions transportation. While electric vehicles seem to be leading the charge for now, an enticing alternative comes in the form of hydrogen combustion vehicles.

Hydrogen combustion vehicles are exciting for a number of reasons. They promise to provide the same analog thrills that you find in regular combustion vehicles while at the same time emitting mostly water as a byproduct. They also promise to deliver much more range than electric vehicles and refueling will take a fraction of the time that it takes to charge an EV.

While still a fairly niche alternative, there are several companies out there spearheading the development of the technology. From companies that produce engines for heavy machinery to more traditional automakers, we list ten of the leaders in the world of hydrogen combustion.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed.

10 Toyota

Toyota A front 3/4 action shot of a 2024 Toyota GR Corolla H2

When it comes to developing technology for zero-emissions power, Toyota is one of the world's leading companies. They have made their stance pretty clear in the last couple of years, saying that until solid-state batteries can be put into play, electric vehicles simply aren't viable. Hence, they've invested a ton in the development of hydrogen powertrains.

The GR Corolla H2

Alongside the company's hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, the Toyota Mirai, the company has also been testing a concept hydrogen combustion vehicle. The concept builds on the small 1.6-liter three-cylinder used in the GR Corolla, modified to produce power from an injection of hydrogen.

A GR Corolla using the powertrain was entered into the Super Taikyu endurance race in Japan, with the aim of proving how the engine can work in a high-pressure environment. The results from the race were staggering, with power efficiency being better than record before. Refueling time was also brought down all the way to 90 seconds.

9 Volvo

Volvo Front 3/4 shot of a Volvo Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck

While known around the world for the ultra safe cars that they produce, one of Volvo's larger ventures is the development of trucks. They are one of the world's leading manufacturers when it comes to semi-trucks, producing a wide range of products. It is actually in this realm where their hydrogen efforts are most prominent.

A Hydrogen Powered Trucking Network

Alongside developing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, Volvo has done some great work in the world of hydrogen powered combustion engines. They have claimed that they are developing trucks that will run on hydrogen power and that road tests will begin in 2026. They plan to launch the vehicles commercially by the end of the decade.

Beyond this, Volvo has also invested heavily in hydrogen research. The company has initiated a VICE scholarship. Two PhD students are selected that will conduct research at the Chalmers University of Technology and Lund University, both located in Sweden. The research conducted will be towards the further development of hydrogen applications.

8 Suzuki

Suzuki Front 3/4 shot of a 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400

Suzuki is not often a brand that gets much recognition over in North America. It's a shame, because they deliver a ton of products that we wish we could get our hands on, like the Jimny. However, one of their biggest ventures is in the world of motorbikes and scooters, which is where they have made leaps and bounds in the development of hydrogen power.

A Long History of Hydrogen Scooters

Suzuki's journey with hydrogen begins all the way back in 2007, when they showcased a concept called the Crosscage. This motorcycle utilized electric motors and a fuel cell. Since then, the company has released a number of Burgman scooters over the years which run on hydrogen power.

In 2023, however, Suzuki upped the ante by showcasing a modified version of the Burgman 400 scooter. Instead of using hydrogen fuel cells, it was motivated by a hydrogen combustion engine. The Burgman featured an extended wheelbase to accomodate the hydrogen fuel tank.

7 Kawasaki

Another company which has made its name in the world of motorcycles is Kawasaki. They have created some of the most iconic sports bikes to have ever been built. They are also one of the world leaders when it comes to the push towards carbon neutrality and they have achieved feats with hydrogen that no one else has, as of yet.

The First Demonstration of a Hydrogen Combustion Bike

One of the hardest parts of developing a hydrogen combustion vehicle is the fact that it needs larger fuel tanks compared to traditional combustion vehicles. This is something that Kawasaki addressed by developing a bike that replaced its saddlebags with additional fuel storage.

The bike uses a modified version of the engine found in a Ninja H2, which is a supercharged inline-four. Kawasaki used this bike to achieve the world's first public demonstration run of a hydrogen combustion motorcycle by a mass-production motorcycle manufacturer. The run took place in 2024 around Suzuka circuit.

6 Cummins

Cummins is a name that should be familiar to just about any enthusiast. Founded in 1919, the American company has developed powerful engines that have motivated some of America's most iconic pickups, like the RAM 2500. However, their operations span much wider than commercial vehicles, and they have committed to developing hydrogen-powered engines.

A 15-Liter Hydrogen Powered Behemoth

Back in 2022, Cummins unveiled the design for a 15-liter hydrogen powerplant that was built on their new fuel-agnostic platform. This essentially means that engines would share a lot of their core components regardless of which fuel they were designed to use. The company set the goal of putting the engine into full production by 2027.

5 Daimler

Daimler Side shot of a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GenH2

As many will know, Daimler is part of the Mercedes-Benz Group. While Mercedes deals in luxury vehicles, Daimler focuses on other automotive areas, such as semi-trucks. The Mercedes-Benz Special Truck dviision, which is Daimler owned, is where much of the company's hydrogen efforts shine through.

Hydrogen Trucks and Project WaVe

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks and its partner, Mörtlbauer, have already developed two prototype vehicles on the Unimog U 430 platform, which utilizes a hydrogen powertrain. More importantly, Daimler has claimed that their hydrogen combustion engine can be utilized throughout their fleet with only minor modifications, used similarly to their diesel engines.

