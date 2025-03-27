If you want to use a Linux computer, you may assume you need to buy a Windows PC and install Linux on it. That's not the case if you look into these PC makers that sell Linux-native computers.

This list certainly isn't complete, but it includes some manufacturers, ordered alphabetically, that are well-established in the Linux niche. Also, I'm only including Linux-exclusive sellers. Some other brands, like Framework, are well-regarded in the Linux community, but sell Windows licenses with their devices on request.

The following frame themselves as promoters of Linux specifically and open source values in general, making Linux accessible by letting you skip manual Linux installations. They also offer dedicated customer support, meaning you don't have to rely on discussion forums and old Stack Exchange posts to solve your technical issues.

Kubuntu Focus

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

You might already know Kubuntu, the Ubuntu spinoff distro that uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment instead of GNOME. But did you know that a Kubuntu-first computer developer exists?

They're called Kubuntu Focus, and I've reviewed some of their laptops before, like the Ir16 Gen 2. I even ended up buying one myself. The group is based in Michigan, which means unlike many other Linux manufacturers, you don't have to get your Linux PC shipped overseas if you live in the US.

All Kubuntu Focus laptops and PCs come with the same Linux distro installed, an edition of Kubuntu the company itself maintains called the Kubuntu Focus Suite. It comes with several preinstalled tools, including a lot of dev ops and machine learning software, plus some custom system management tools. You can actually download and try the distro yourself if you're so inclined by going to the Kubuntu Focus Suite download page.

Kubuntu Focus Ir16 (Gen2) 8 / 10 The Ir16 GEN 2 marries the enterprise-class hardware from Carbon Systems with the meticulous OS integration and Linux-first support from Kubuntu Focus. $1145 at Kubuntu Focus

Laptop With Linux

The aptly named Laptop With Linux brand is owned by the company Comexr B.V., which is based in the Netherlands. They sell, unsurprisingly, laptops with Linux. Shaking things up though is the fact they also sell one mini PC, an Intel NUC13. They have a ton of accessories too, including odds and ends like HDMI/VGA adapters and a bootable USB drive with Tails, so you can get a complete and versatile setup in one order.

Unlike Kubuntu Focus, Laptops With Linux gives you have a lot of choices in terms of pre-installed Linux distros. You can choose from any of the following:

Ubuntu

Kubuntu

Xubuntu

Ubuntu MATE

Ubuntu Studio

elementary OS

Zorin OS

Fedora

Manjaro

Debian

Linux Mint

Kali Linux

KDE Neon

EndeavourOS

MX Linux

If you're experienced and know what you want, you can also ask that your PC have no operating preinstalled. You'll need to be prepared to manually install Linux or something else yourself in that case.