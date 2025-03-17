One way to generate impressive visuals in your next PowerPoint presentation is to combine the program's 3D Models tool with the Morph transition effect. Although this sounds complicated, it's actually a straightforward three-step process that will instantly elevate your slideshow.

Here's the effect you'll be able to recreate by the end of this guide:

The Morph transition tool is available to those using PowerPoint for Microsoft 365, PowerPoint for the web, PowerPoint for Mac or Windows (2019 or later), and PowerPoint for Android or Apple phones or tablets.

Step 1: Add a 3D Model

The first step to achieving this impressive effect is to insert a 3D model and all related content into one of your slides. You can either choose a 3D model from Microsoft's extensive gallery or upload one saved on your computer.

In the Insert tab on the ribbon, hover over "3D Models" to see that the button is divided into two. Click the top half of this button to head straight to Microsoft's 3D model gallery, or choose the drop-down arrow if you want to insert your own.

If you choose the option to insert a model saved on your device, once you've located the graphic, click "Insert." On the other hand, if you choose to use Microsoft's stock models, you'll see a dialog box showing various model categories. Here, you can either click one of the categories or use the search bar at the top of the window if you already know what you're looking for.

Once you find the ideal model to add to your presentation, click it once to select it and activate the checkmark. If you want to add more than one 3D model, repeat this process, and see the number in parentheses in the Insert button increase to reflect the number of models you've selected. When you're ready, click "Insert."

Now, when you click and drag the icon in the center of the model on your slide, the graphic will rotate to display a different perspective. When you're happy with the view, release your mouse.

With the model selected, open the "3D Model" tab on the ribbon to customize its appearance.

Once you've added any further details to your slide, like formatting or text, you're ready to move on to step two.

Step 2: Duplicate the Slide and Adjust the 3D Model

The next step in achieving this moving 3D visual effect is to create a slide that contains the same model but from a different perspective. Sticking with my Jupiter example, I want to rotate the planet from the view I selected previously to show its Great Red Spot.

In the thumbnail pane on the left-hand side of your PowerPoint window, right-click the slide you just created, and select "Duplicate Slide."

Next, click and drag the rotator icon in the center of the duplicated 3D model to display the perspective you want it to adopt at the end of the transition from the previous slide.

Also, edit any text or other content on the slide to match what the 3D model will display. In my case, I rotated the model of Jupiter to display one of its well-known features, the Great Red Spot, and changed the accompanying text accordingly.

Step 3: Add the Morph Transition

To finalize the rotating 3D model effect, you need to link the two slides together so that PowerPoint recognizes the connection between the elements they contain.

In other words, when you activate the Morph transition, any objects that are common across the two slides will transition smoothly, giving the impression that your presentation contains animated visuals rather than separate slides. This is why, in step 2, we duplicated the original slide—if we created the second slide from scratch, PowerPoint wouldn't recognize the text and 3D model as duplicated items, so the Morph transition effect we're about to add wouldn't work as we would hope.

Related How to Use the Morph Transition in PowerPoint Create a seamless object animation between slides by using the Morph transition in PowerPoint.

To add the Morph transition, in the thumbnail pane, select the slide containing the 3D model in its second position. Then, in the Transitions tab on the ribbon, click "Morph."