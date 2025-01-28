Microsoft Clipchamp is getting a big update that will increase its collection of content and creative tools. One of the main upgrades is to the stock library, which will now offer over 5 million copyright-free images and 300,000 videos that can be used for commercial purposes.

Users can access the expanded library through the Stock video and Stock images tabs in the editor. New features are coming along with the stock library expansion. New text styles will offer a range of themes and styles that fit different video moods and brand identities. You can mix and match these styles for unique appearances and find them in the Text tab in the editor. These new text styles and the expanded library will be available in February 2025 for both personal and work accounts.

Microsoft

Additionally, the color customization options have improved with a better color picker. Users can now choose colors from palettes, use an eyedropper tool to match colors from existing media or enter hex codes directly. There's also integration with those with brand kits set up. The upgraded color picker is already available for personal accounts and will be available for work accounts in February 2025.

New gradient backgrounds are also being added, letting you create smooth color changes. You can choose from preset options or make your own with up to six colors and different styles like diagonal, horizontal, vertical, or radial. Personal users can find these in the Content library, while work users will see them in the Graphics tab. The update for work accounts is planned for by the end of this month.

This update has a lot coming, but it should make Clipchamp a lot easier to use and shouldn't affect the audio features. If you're using the AI setting or the Copilot video creation feature, then just make sure to press the option to continue editing the video once it's done being created. This way, you'll be able to edit it in Clipchamp and use all of these new features. There should be a way to do the same thing through the Pro Video editing feature.

Source: Clipchamp