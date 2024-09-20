Sid Meier's Civilization 6, Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition, and Monument Valley are some of the latest games you can or will soon be able toplay with your Netflix subscription.

The streamer unveiled the next batch of titles in its growing gaming lineup at its Geeked Week 2024 presentation. Netflix has not provided release dates for Civilization 6 and Street Fighter IV but said these games are "coming soon." Other titles joining Netflix Games soon include Don’t Starve Together, Stardew Valley, Tales of the Shire, Lab Rat, Carmen Sandiego, Battleship, and Spongebob Bubble Pop F.U.N.

If you haven't played Civilization yet, this is your chance to enjoy this excellent strategy game at no additional charge. Netflix will host not only the main game but also all the expansion packs included in the Platinum Edition version of the game.

Folks who are more into Capcom's fighting games should try Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition instead. This version of the game includes all 32 fighters that Capcom released thus far. But Netflix went one step further, as this version of Street Fighter supports cross-platform online competition between iPhone and Android owners.

Monument Valley is already available on Netflix. This is the original version of an impossible architecture puzzler released on iOS in 2014. Created by developer Ustwo Games, Monument Valley received favorable reviews and awards for its concept, art style, and sound design, selling tens of millions of copies across platforms.

It gets even better. Monument Valley 2, a successor to the original game with stunning new environments, will be hitting Netflix Games on October 29. But Netflix isn't stopping there either, as the recently announced third installment of the franchise will exclusively hit Netflix Games on December 10, a huge win for the company.

Inspired by modern art and architecture from around the globe, Monument Valley 3 brings more secrets to explore and puzzles to solve, including an open ocean setting. According to Netflix, you'll have the ability to "set sail across a water-based world and interact with rescued characters in a charming harbor village."

You can pre-register for Monument Valley 3 on its pages on the App Store and Play Store if you'd like to be notified when the game is available to download. A non-Netflix version of Monument Valley 3 won't be available this year.

Source: Netflix