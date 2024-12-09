ChromeOS 131 is rolling out now to Chromebooks with a few useful improvements. Namely, it introduces the new "Safety reset" feature, which feels like a light version of a factory reset.

The Safety Reset feature lets users restore their ChromeOS device to a previous good condition without completing a factory reset (also known as a power wash). The safety reset clears settings, shortcuts, extensions, cookies, and temporary site data, but it keeps your bookmarks, browsing history, and saved passwords.

This is similar to other safety features like System Restore. The difference is that System Restore will bring the PC back to a specific save point. The Safety Reset essentially cleans up your browser and keeps only a few things. Instead of forgetting everything that happened until a certain point, it targets the areas that tend to give computers issues while browsing. This can be a lifesaver for those who keep getting issues even after clearing their browser cookies.

There's also new flash notifications that make it easier for people to notice when they get a new alert. The Chrome team mentioned that the screen will flash to help users who have trouble hearing or use a screen magnifier. However, I have had issues with notifications because they aren't very noticeable, and I have no problems with seeing or hearing. My trouble with this has been that the notifications feel like they're a small nudge that can easily be missed instead of a real alert of some kind. Users can find this setting in the Accessibility menu under Audio and Captions.

Quick Answers, the reading assistant powered by GenAI, is also getting a new look in this update. This tool can summarize content, create interactive outlines, and answer questions on web pages and PDF documents. There are also a few improvements for IT departments running ChromeOS Flex on non-Chromebook PCs.

Source: Google