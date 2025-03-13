Summary Old Chromecast with Google TV dongles are receiving an update to Android 14.

The update adds a "Find My Remote" feature and button customizations.

Expect system stability and security patches, not major interface changes.

If you're still using a Chromecast with Google TV dongle we have some good news. Even though Google discontinued these popular little gadgets, your old Chromecast is about to get an update to Android 14 with a few changes and new features.

For those unaware, Google officially discontinued the popular Chromecast with Google TV lineup in August 2024 and then released a new and improved Google TV Streamer. The company did say that updates would continue to arrive, promising an update from Android 12 to Android 14 by the end of the year. Unfortunately, that never happened, and many assumed we had reached the end of the Chromecast road.

Chromecast devices finally started going out of stock last month, but now it looks like Google is finally ready to update our devices. Spotted on Reddit and confirmed by 9to5Google, those with a Chromecast with Google TV can expect Android 14 to arrive this week or in the near future.

If you own a Chromecast with Google TV, expect an update weighing around 750MB to 800MB or more this week. It will vary by model, but we're seeing build UTTC.241218.004 arrive for people everywhere. This update takes old Chromecast dongles from Android 12 to Android 14 and adds the January 2025 security patch, among other things.

Unfortunately, the update's changelog doesn't say much other than the usual "system stability and improvements." However, this latest Chromecast update seems to add support for the "Find My Remote" feature and button customizations that we saw from the Google TV Streamer.

Owners shouldn't expect any forward-facing improvements to the interface, as this is largely a behind-the-scenes release. And considering how old many Chromecast with Google TV dongles are, the hardware likely can't match that of the new Streamer box. Still, you'll be on a newer version of Android and have the latest security patches.

Those looking to upgrade their devices can fire up any CCwGTV and navigate to Settings > System > About > System update to check for updates. It's worth mentioning that several owners on Reddit have already received this release. Some are reporting that the Android 14 update for the Chromecast with Google TV broke support for external storage, which would be frustrating. If so, another update might be coming. We'll keep an eye out for more details.

So, Is The Chromecast Dead?

Justin Duino / Review Geek

There's a good chance this is the last major update for Google's aging Chromecast dongles, but we'll have to wait and see. According to Google, the 4K Chromecast will get security patches until the end of September 2025, while the Chromecast HD should see some firmware updates into 2027. However, there's a good chance these will only be security patches and the occasional bug fix.

Days ago, we learned that the Chromecast might not be dead after all. That's because while Google replaced it with the flagship Google TV Streamer in most places, many regions didn't get it at all. Instead, those locations that didn't get the Streamer will continue to receive support for the Chromecast with Google TV.

Basically, just like the naming scheme is confusing, the release, discontinuation, and update timeline are confusing as well. With that said, we can assume that the Chromecast will live on in select regions, while it'll be fully replaced by the Google TV Steamer everywhere it's being offered.

Source: 9to5Google