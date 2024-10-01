Google is changing the keyboard layout on Chromebooks, with a new ‘Quick Insert’ key acting as a multi-function button for emoji, special characters, AI-generated content, and more. It’s a bit like the Copilot key rolling out to Windows laptops.

Most Chromebook keyboards currently have a Launcher key on the keyboard, in the place of the Caps Lock on a typical PC layout, which opens the launcher search. On some Chromebooks, that will be replaced with a new Quick Insert key, starting with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. The key has an icon resembling a plus (+) inside a diamond shape, with the Caps Lock acting as the secondary action (presumably activated while holding down Shift).

Google explained in a blog post, “The new Quick Insert key delivers instant help where you need it. Need help editing what you’re writing, adding a URL link or just finding the perfect emoji or GIF? With a tap of the Quick Insert keyboard button, a menu instantly gives you access to everything you might need.”

Google

Tapping the key opens a popup menu with options to insert the current date, an emoji, recently opened websites (which are inserted as links), a file from Google Drive, or AI-generated content with Google’s ‘Help me write’ feature. There’s also a shortcut to turn on Caps Lock—presumably for all the people pressing that key and expecting the typical PC functionality. It has a search field, so in most cases, you probably won’t need to move your hands away from the keyboard.

Microsoft also recently updated the keyboard layout for some Windows laptops, adding a Copilot key that opens Microsoft’s Copilot AI chatbot (and that action will be officially customizable soon). Both keyboard keys are pushing users to try AI features, but Google’s implementation at least has other functionality, while Microsoft’s key is just a shortcut to open Copilot.

The new Quick Insert key will debut on the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, but older Chromebooks will be able to use it soon by pressing the Launcher key (magnifying glass symbol) and the F key at the same time. Google says the key will come to other Chromebook Plus laptops in the future.

Source: Google