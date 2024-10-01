Google and Lenovo have revealed a new Chromebook Duet 11" today, as a budget 2-in-1 tablet for productivity work and media streaming. It looks like a great option for anyone wanting a Chromebook that won't break the bank.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" is a compact, adaptable device that transitions between laptop and tablet modes. It's powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The screen is just 60Hz, but that's understandable given the affordable $349 price tag. We've reviewed previous Levono Chromebook Duets and normally found them great for those seeking affordability and versatility.

The Lenovo USI Pen 2, sold separately, helps a lot with note-taking. This, combined with the palm rejection model, is great for those who need a workable tablet. You also get to use many Android and Linux apps, in addition to the desktop Chrome web browser. The tablet should also work with any third-party USI 2 stylus pens.

Lenovo

Google is also introducing a few updates for all Chromebooks. Chromebooks now have a built-in Gemini chat feature, which you can access from the desktop screen with no need to open a browser. New Chromebook buyers get three months of Google One AI Premium for free. This includes Gemini Advanced, 2TB storage, and Gemini integration across Google Workspace apps. The "Welcome Recap" feature gives a summary of recent activity across devices, along with suggestions like upcoming video calls or unfinished articles. The Focus mode minimizes distractions by enabling Do not Disturb and optionally playing soundscapes or music for a set duration. Finally, can also pin frequently used files on their Chromebook for quick access, even offline. The Launcher will also suggest relevant Google Docs or Slides files.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" will start at $349, and it should be available at Lenovo's online store and third-party retailers.

Source: Google