With a gasoline- or diesel-powered vehicle, you pull up to the gas station, fill up the tank with fuel, and you're good to go. Depending on the vehicle, this process can take as little as five minutes.

In contrast, electric vehicles—except perhaps for BYD’s latest models—typically take much longer to charge, even the best-performing ones. But what if you could swap it out instead of waiting to charge the battery?

Why Charge When You Can Swap?