As the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to grow, more affordable options are becoming available to budget-conscious drivers. With rising fuel costs and increased environmental awareness, many are making the switch to electric without breaking the bank.
We've compiled a list of the 10 cheapest EVs currently on sale in the US, providing a variety of options for those looking to go green on a budget. These EVs offer impressive performance, range, and features while maintaining affordability in a rapidly evolving market.
Whether you're a first-time EV buyer or looking to upgrade to something a little newer, these models offer the best value for your money. Let's take a look at the top contenders that prove going electric doesn't have to be expensive.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds. The models below have been ranked based on their starting MSRP from highest to lowest. Starting MSRP price is the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the lowest model trim. MSRP excludes destination and handling charges, taxes, title, license, options, and dealer charges.