ChatGPT’s live voice mode lets you talk to the chatbot in a more natural way. Now, that mode is also arriving for desktop users.

OpenAI has announced that its Advanced Voice feature is now available to all ChatGPT Plus and Team users through the web browser. Previously, the feature was only accessible through the ChatGPT mobile app.

The update closely follows a number of improvements to the voice experience, including five new voices with improved accents in select foreign languages. All in all, it's now easier to talk to ChatGPT. We don't know at the moment if Advanced Voice will arrive to all desktop users just yet or if it will be more of a staged rollout—if what some users are reporting is anything to go by, it's probably the latter. You will still need to be a paid user in order to check this out on your browser.

As for the Advanced Voice functionality, it should be mostly identical to the mobile version. You can talk to ChatGPT as if you were talking to a human, and it will attempt to talk in a human-like way while also processing prompts to the best of its ability. If you haven't used it yet, it can be pretty engaging and cool. It will engage in casual conversations or just answer any question you might have about life and everything that comes with it. If you talk over it, it will stop talking to listen to you. In the desktop version, it's as easy as making sure your mic is plugged in, and then you can talk to ChatGPT as if it were your years-long robot friend.

The feature might take a few days to roll out to everyone, so make sure to keep an eye out for it.

Source: OpenAI (Twitter/X)