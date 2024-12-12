OpenAI has introduced new features for ChatGPT as part of its "12 Days of OpenAI" promotion. These features revolve around a Santa mode and Christmas themes, but also an update to Advanced Voice that lets users share their screens.

The first feature OpenAI is bringing is a holiday-themed "Santa" mode, which will be available worldwide until early January. In this mode, the ChatGPT voice interface changes to include a snow globe design and a snowflake icon, using a special Santa voice. Conversations in Santa mode are temporary and won’t be saved in chat history. Also, when you chat with Santa, your Advanced Voice usage limits reset, so you can keep using it even if you've hit your limit.

ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode has also received an update that lets users share videos and screens with ChatGPT. This means users can show what they're talking about instead of just describing it with words. The video and screen sharing feature is currently being rolled out for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users in most countries and all Team users.

OpenAI plans to make this feature available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein soon. Enterprise and Edu users can expect access in January. To use video and screen sharing, mobile app users can tap the voice icon, then the new video icon, or choose "Share Screen" from the menu.

The combination of video and screen sharing is one of the more significant ways ChatGPT is making things easier with their Advanced Voice Mode. Not everyone can describe things easily, especially to AI. For instance, users could get step-by-step help making pour-over coffee or crafting replies to messages by showing ChatGPT what they're looking at. It's one of those things that should open up the software to more users. This will take time to roll out, as it's being released in phases, but it should be available to all paid users after the holidays.

Source: OpenAI, 9to5Mac