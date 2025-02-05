OpenAI's ChatGPT Search feature was previously only for paid subscribers and later opened to all logged-in users. Now, the search feature is available to everyone without creating or logging into an account, making ChatGPT a real competitor to Google.

The search tool works a lot like a typical search engine, letting users get quick answers to their questions and links to the sources directly in the ChatGPT interface. It usually performs web searches automatically to give the latest information, but users can also start a manual web search using a specific button if they prefer. You can use the search on the official website.

This update makes ChatGPT Search more accessible to people, but since it's open to everyone, it is a contender for Google and Microsoft, alongside other big search engines. By removing account requirements, the goal seems to be to attract more users and compete better in the search engine market.

That doesn't mean it will immediately be a significant competitor. Google has so much popularity behind it that it's hard to say any other engine will take over. The idea of searching online is almost synonymous with Google. So, even though ChatGPT is popular, it is not as popular as a service like Bing, which is Google's main rival.

Recently, OpenAI launched a new AI model and a new ChatGPT feature called Deep Research. The company also introduced a new logo for ChatGPT, showing that there is a big push to make the service more identifiable and popular. The speed of these releases suggests that OpenAI is actively trying to innovate, which may be because of competition in the AI market like DeepSeek.

The new account-less ChatGPT Search makes it easier for users to access the service, which could attract people who don’t want to create OpenAI accounts. This simpler setup may lead to more people using the platform and sharing data, and helping OpenAI improve its search features.

Source: ChatGPT, Engadget