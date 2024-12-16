Generative AI chatbots have a lot of potential, and from the get-go, companies like Microsoft and Google saw its potential to aid in internet searching. ChatGPT has entered this field too, and its Search feature is now available for everyone.

OpenAI has announced that its AI-powered search engine, previously available only to paid subscribers, is now rolling out to all users. The search engine, integrated into ChatGPT, allows users to search for information in a more conversational and intuitive way. Unlike traditional search engines, ChatGPT can understand complex questions and provide summarized answers, pulling from a vast knowledge base.

In addition to the search engine rollout, the mobile version has also now been optimized to provide a more user-friendly experience. When searching for something like a restaurant, ChatGPT now displays a list of results with images, ratings, and hours of operation, and you can click on a location to get more details and even view a map with directions.

To speed up searches for specific types of sites, like hotel booking websites, ChatGPT now surfaces relevant links before generating a detailed response. This allows users to quickly access the information they need. Additionally, ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode, available to paid users, can now provide up-to-date information from the web using voice commands.

Both of these additions are pretty important. The mobile version changes are interesting, and the new search engine in particular is a pretty cool experience—certainly a lot different from traditional search engines—and you now have the chance of trying it out without having to shell out $20 per month for the paid version of ChatGPT (or a crazy $200 per month for the new, more premium tier that has just been rolled out).

You can check if it's live for you by logging into ChatGPT and clicking the Search button (it looks like a globe icon).

Source: The Verge