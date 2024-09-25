OpenAI is rolling out its highly anticipated Advanced Voice feature to all ChatGPT Plus and Team users in select regions. The update will be rolled out throughout the week, so users in the regions where it's coming may need to wait for their turn.

The standout feature in this update is the addition of five new voices. These aren't just regular sound English; the Advanced Voice comes with improved accents in select foreign languages, which should improve the clarity of interactions with users. This includes changes to the conversation speed and smoothness to make each conversation sound more natural.

There is also a custom instructions feature that lets Plus and Team users tailor ChatGPT's behavior and responses, which sounds similar to Gems on Gemini, but it's a feature that affects all chats. It's like an area where users can tell ChatGPT to speak more slowly or quickly, how to refer to the user, and more. It's essentially a way to make it feel more personable and clear for each user. Finally, the Memory feature lets the AI recall previous conversations and maintain context over extended use.

There's no need to wait by your ChatGPT and refresh, Plus and Team users will receive an in-app notification once they have access to Advanced Voice. A notable (and somewhat funny) feature is the ability for Advanced Voice to say the phrase "Sorry I'm late" in over 50 languages. This is to acknowledge the feature's delayed release and how much later it will be delayed for other users.

Advanced Voice is not yet available in certain regions, including the EU, UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. This should feel like a new delay for people in those regions, but while some regions are currently excluded from this upgrade, we don't doubt that it is on the roadmap. OpenAI has not given a timeline for availability in these locations.

