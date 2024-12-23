CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that OpenAI will give all ChatGPT Plus subscribers unlimited Sora access over the holidays.

The ChatGPT maker announced daily surprises during its 12 days of OpenAI event. Even though the promotion ended on Friday, Altman announced one more surprise: unlimited Sora access during the holidays for all ChatGPT subscribers.

"Our GPUs get a little less busy during late December as people take a break from work, so we are giving all plus users unlimited Sora access via the relaxed queue over the holidays," he wrote on Twitter/X. The AI image tool is available through Sora.com with an OpenAI account and a ChatGPT subscription.

OpenAI prematurely released Sora, which can turn any prompt into a video, earlier this month after the artists who had participated in its early alpha testing program intentionally leaked the tool, saying they were used for “unpaid R&D.” Sora is not available to free ChatGPT users (non-subscribers can only check out videos others have generated with Sora) and remains restricted to ChatGPT subscribers in the United States. Altman said earlier that it could “be a while” before Sora is available in “most of Europe and the United Kingdom.

Sora is included in both the ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro subscriptions. Those on the $20/month ChatGPT Plus tier are eligible for 1,000 credits and can generate up to 50 priority lower-resolution videos (720p) up to five seconds in length. CHatGPT Plus includes other perks like faster response times and the latest OpenAI models.

For more flexible image generation, subscribe to the $200/month ChatGPT Pro plan, which includes up to 500 priority videos in 1080p resolution with 20-second durations. Other perks include the ability to generate five AI images in parallel and download Sora videos without a watermark.

During the promotion, OpenAI also announced the new o3 and o3-mini reasoning models (expected to be released in the next few months). Also, OpenAI has opened access to its AI-powered search bot, previously available only to paid subscribers, to all users. Integrated into ChatGPT, this feature lets you search for information in a more conversational way than traditional search engines allow.

Let's not forget about the weirdest Christmas present you didn't ask for: 100-CHATGPT. This is OpenAI's toll-free number, which you can dial on your phone to converse with the chatbot and get answers to whatever questions you throw at it. The feature promises to reduce the barrier to entry for those who don't want or don’t use the official mobile app now.

Source: Sam Altman on X